Transfer portal stars: Dante Cephas, wide receiver

There has been no crazier time in recent memory for college football than the age of the transfer portal. People love it, coaches hate it, and media is torn on it. What everyone knows for sure is it allows teams to rebuild faster and success to be sustained. And any team looking to add Dante Cephas will be adding some real gamebreaking ability.

Gamebreaking is more than just a video game power up though, it is having a special ability that makes teams want to have you on their team. The first team with a chance at locking him down? Penn State.

Cephas hails from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania so getting to play in front of friends and family like he did at Kent State may play a factor. he would be utilized at Penn State and with their top two receivers being gone, he has a chance to come in and help Drew Allar and company on day one.

Here is what you need to know about Cephas as he gets ready for his official visit.

Background

Height: 6′ 1″

Weight: 178 lbs.

Hometown: Pittsburgh, PA

High School: Penn Hills HS

Recruiting Profile

3-Star Recruit | 300th Ranked WR | 47th Ranked Recruit in PA

Career Stats

Games: 28

Receptions: 145

Receiving Yards: 2,139

Rec. Touchdowns: 12

Best Game of His Career

2022 vs. Ohio: 13 receptions, 246 receiving yards, and 1 touchdown

Teams That Could Be a Destination

Teams Interested: Penn State, Colorado, Ole Miss, and South Carolina

