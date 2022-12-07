Transfer portal stars: Dante Cephas, wide receiver
There has been no crazier time in recent memory for college football than the age of the transfer portal. People love it, coaches hate it, and media is torn on it. What everyone knows for sure is it allows teams to rebuild faster and success to be sustained. And any team looking to add Dante Cephas will be adding some real gamebreaking ability.
Gamebreaking is more than just a video game power up though, it is having a special ability that makes teams want to have you on their team. The first team with a chance at locking him down? Penn State.
Cephas hails from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania so getting to play in front of friends and family like he did at Kent State may play a factor. he would be utilized at Penn State and with their top two receivers being gone, he has a chance to come in and help Drew Allar and company on day one.
Here is what you need to know about Cephas as he gets ready for his official visit.
Background
Credit: Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports
Height: 6′ 1″
Weight: 178 lbs.
Hometown: Pittsburgh, PA
High School: Penn Hills HS
Recruiting Profile
Syndication: Kent Ravenna Record-Courier
3-Star Recruit | 300th Ranked WR | 47th Ranked Recruit in PA
Career Stats
Syndication: Kent Ravenna Record-Courier
Games: 28
Receptions: 145
Receiving Yards: 2,139
Rec. Touchdowns: 12
Best Game of His Career
Syndication: Kent Ravenna Record-Courier
2022 vs. Ohio: 13 receptions, 246 receiving yards, and 1 touchdown
Teams That Could Be a Destination
Syndication: Kent Ravenna Record-Courier
Teams Interested: Penn State, Colorado, Ole Miss, and South Carolina