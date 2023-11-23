Transfer portal: Rutgers football offers former Long Island standout offensive lineman Jonathan Mendoza

Rutgers football sent out an offer on Wednesday night to Jonathan Mendoza, an offensive lineman who recently entered the transfer portal from Yale. The offer has all the markings of Pat Flaherty, the former NFL offensive line coach who is now at Rutgers.

A standout right tackle at Yale, Mendoza has a very crowded recruitment already, despite having just entered the transfer portal this week. Since Tuesday, he has been offered by Duke, Houston, Louisville, Pittsburgh, Tulane and Vanderbilt among others.

He grew up local to Rutgers in Westhampton, New York where he was a standout in the growing Long Island football scene.

The offensive line remains a priority for Rutgers, even as the unit took a huge first step under Flaherty. Hired this offseason, Flaherty did a masterful job in turning an offensive line that was among the worst in Power Five football over the past decade into a group that paved the way for the Big Ten’s top rusher.

The fact that Rutgers is middle of the Big Ten in offensive production is also a testament to the job Flaherty has done. Flaherty spent two decades in the NFL as an offensive line coach, where he won two Super Bowl titles with the New York Giants.

Mendoza tweeted about the offer on Wednesday:

Honored to receive an offer from Rutgers University! pic.twitter.com/GwAkF88UuF — Jonathan Mendoza (@MendozaJon77) November 23, 2023

Strong and powerful, Mendoza moves well as a blocker. At 6-foot-9 and 309 pounds, he has some impressive size that would certainly translate well to the Big Ten.

And he has a frame that could certainly add more muscle.

Mendoza was a First-Team All-Ivy selection on offense in 2023. Last year, he was an honorable mention selection at right tackle.

He has one year of eligibility remaining.

The profile of Mendoza is similar to J.D. DiRenzo, who joined Rutgers for one season in 2022. DiRenzo made the step up from the FCS (Sacred Heart) and his one strong season in the Big Ten with Rutgers saw him sign with the Carolina Panthers after the NFL draft.

NCAA Football: Michigan State at Rutgers

Oct 14, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights players run on to the field…

Oct 14, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights players run on to the field before the game against the Michigan State Spartans at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://rutgerswire.usatoday.com

Rutgers football is proving why they belong in the Big Ten.

Michigan State v Rutgers

PISCATAWAY, NEW JERSEY - OCTOBER 14: Defensive lineman Jordan Thompson #14 and tight end Shawn Bowman…

PISCATAWAY, NEW JERSEY - OCTOBER 14: Defensive lineman Jordan Thompson #14 and tight end Shawn Bowman #87 of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights celebrate their 27-24 win over the of the Michigan State Spartans in a college football game at SHI Stadium on October 14, 2023 in Piscataway, New Jersey. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://rutgerswire.usatoday.com

Syndication: The Herald-Times

Rutgers' Gavin Wimsatt (2) runs during the second half of the Indiana versus Rutgers football game…

Rutgers' Gavin Wimsatt (2) runs during the second half of the Indiana versus Rutgers football game at Memorial Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 21. 2023.

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://rutgerswire.usatoday.com

Rutgers football is landing a new bowl projection from ESPN.

NCAA Football: Rutgers at Indiana

Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://rutgerswire.usatoday.com

thumbnail (22)

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://rutgerswire.usatoday.com

NCAA Football: Michigan State at Rutgers

Oct 14, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Kyle Monangai (5) fights…

Oct 14, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Kyle Monangai (5) fights for yards as Michigan State Spartans defensive back Malik Spencer (43) tackles during the second half at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://rutgerswire.usatoday.com

NCAA Football: Michigan State at Rutgers

Oct 14, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights fans cheer during the second half…

Oct 14, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights fans cheer during the second half of the game between the Scarlet Knights and the Michigan State Spartans at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://rutgerswire.usatoday.com

NCAA Football: Michigan State at Rutgers

Oct 14, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights wide receiver Isaiah Washington (14) catches…

Oct 14, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights wide receiver Isaiah Washington (14) catches a touchdown pass as Michigan State Spartans defensive back Jaden Mangham (1) defends during the second half at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://rutgerswire.usatoday.com

Rutgers football will host over 300 recruits on Saturday for the Big Ten game against No. 1 Ohio State.

NCAA Football: Michigan State at Rutgers

Oct 14, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights players run on to the field…

Oct 14, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights players run on to the field before the game against the Michigan State Spartans at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://rutgerswire.usatoday.com

NCAA Football: Michigan State at Rutgers

Oct 14, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights wide receiver Ian Strong (29) gains…

Oct 14, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights wide receiver Ian Strong (29) gains yards after catch during the first half against the Michigan State Spartans at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://rutgerswire.usatoday.com

Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch

Nov 4, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes tight end Gee Scott Jr. (88)…

Nov 4, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes tight end Gee Scott Jr. (88) catches a touchdown while being defended by Rutgers Scarlet Knights linebacker Mohamed Toure (1) during the first half of the NCAA football game at SHI Stadium.

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://rutgerswire.usatoday.com

NCAA Football: Ohio State at Rutgers

Nov 4, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Helicopters fly over the field at SHI Stadium before…

Nov 4, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Helicopters fly over the field at SHI Stadium before a game between the Rutgers Scarlet Knights and the Ohio State Buckeyes. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://rutgerswire.usatoday.com

NCAA Football: Ohio State at Rutgers

Nov 4, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Helicopters fly over the field at SHI Stadium before…

Nov 4, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Helicopters fly over the field at SHI Stadium before a game between the Rutgers Scarlet Knights and the Ohio State Buckeyes. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://rutgerswire.usatoday.com

Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch

Nov 4, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights head coach Greg Schiano walks from…

Nov 4, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights head coach Greg Schiano walks from the locker room for warm-ups prior to the NCAA football game against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights.

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://rutgerswire.usatoday.com

NCAA Football: Ohio State at Rutgers

Nov 4, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; A view of the helmet worn by Rutgers Scarlet…

Nov 4, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; A view of the helmet worn by Rutgers Scarlet Knights tight end Jordan Walker (82) on the field before the game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://rutgerswire.usatoday.com

Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch

Nov 4, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes cornerback Davison Igbinosun (1) talks to…

Nov 4, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes cornerback Davison Igbinosun (1) talks to his brother, Rutgers Scarlet Knights defensive back Desmond Igbinosun (4), following the NCAA football game at SHI Stadium. Ohio State won 35-16.

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://rutgerswire.usatoday.com

Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch

Nov 4, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers fans watch the Scarlet Knights take on the…

Nov 4, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers fans watch the Scarlet Knights take on the Ohio State Buckeyes during the second half of the NCAA football game at SHI Stadium. Ohio State won 35-16.

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://rutgerswire.usatoday.com

NCAA Football: Rutgers at Iowa

Nov 11, 2023; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights quarterback Gavin Wimsatt (2) and teammates…

Nov 11, 2023; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights quarterback Gavin Wimsatt (2) and teammates enter Kinnick Stadium before the game against the Iowa Hawkeyes. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://rutgerswire.usatoday.com

The Pinstripe Bowl is trending right now for Rutgers football.

NCAA Football: Rutgers at Iowa

Nov 11, 2023; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; A Rutgers Scarlet Knights helmet sits on the turf…

Nov 11, 2023; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; A Rutgers Scarlet Knights helmet sits on the turf at Kinnick Stadium before the game against the Iowa Hawkeyes. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://rutgerswire.usatoday.com

NCAA Football: Rutgers at Iowa

Nov 11, 2023; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes linebacker Jay Higgins (34) tackles Rutgers Scarlet…

Nov 11, 2023; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes linebacker Jay Higgins (34) tackles Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Samuel Brown V (27) during the second quarter at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://rutgerswire.usatoday.com

CBS Sports is making a bowl game projection for Rutgers football.

NCAA Football: Rutgers at Iowa

Nov 11, 2023; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights head coach Greg Schiano reacts with…

Nov 11, 2023; Iowa City, Iowa, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights head coach Greg Schiano reacts with an official during the second quarter against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Kinnick Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://rutgerswire.usatoday.com

NCAA Football: Rutgers at Penn State

Nov 18, 2023; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA;Rutgers Scarlet Knights head coach Greg Schiano reacts during the…

Nov 18, 2023; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA;Rutgers Scarlet Knights head coach Greg Schiano reacts during the first half against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://rutgerswire.usatoday.com

Rutgers v Penn State

STATE COLLEGE, PA - NOVEMBER 18: Nicholas Singleton #10 of the Penn State Nittany Lions carries…

STATE COLLEGE, PA - NOVEMBER 18: Nicholas Singleton #10 of the Penn State Nittany Lions carries the ball against Flip Dixon #10 and Eric Rogers #0 of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights during the second half at Beaver Stadium on November 18, 2023 in State College, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://rutgerswire.usatoday.com

NCAA Football: Rutgers at Penn State

Nov 18, 2023; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights head coach Greg Schiano reacts during…

Nov 18, 2023; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights head coach Greg Schiano reacts during the second half against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://rutgerswire.usatoday.com

NCAA Football: Rutgers at Penn State

Nov 18, 2023; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA;Rutgers Scarlet Knights head coach Greg Schiano (right) talks with…

Nov 18, 2023; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA;Rutgers Scarlet Knights head coach Greg Schiano (right) talks with the line judge during the second half against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://rutgerswire.usatoday.com

NCAA Football: Rutgers at Penn State

Nov 18, 2023; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights wide receiver Nasir Montgomery (13) fight…

Nov 18, 2023; University Park, Pennsylvania, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights wide receiver Nasir Montgomery (13) fight for yards after the catch against Penn State Nittany Lions wide receiver KeAndre Lambert-Smith (1) during the second half at Beaver Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://rutgerswire.usatoday.com

Syndication: Hanover Evening Sun

Rutgers running back Aaron Young (4) carries the ball during an NCAA football game against Penn…

Rutgers running back Aaron Young (4) carries the ball during an NCAA football game against Penn State Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in State College, Pa. The Nittany Lions won, 27-6.

more

Share

Share this

image

gallery

on Facebook

on Twitter

via text message

via email

https://rutgerswire.usatoday.com

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire