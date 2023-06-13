In the transfer portal, Rutgers football’s Greg Schiano believes he landed a “really good wide receiver” in JaQuae Jackson

BEDMINSTER, N.J. — In late May, Rutgers football grabbed a commitment out of the transfer portal from JaQuae Jackson. In the Division II wide receiver, head coach Greg Schiano believes there is the potential to be a strong fit in the Rutgers offense.

Jackson, along with Naseim Brantley (who committed in January out of the transfer portal), add experience and a playmaking skillset to an offense that desperately needs more dynamic players at the wide receiver position.

Last season for California University (Pennsylvania), Jackson had 77 catches for 1,178 yards and 13 touchdowns. He was an All-American in 2022.

Speaking to the media during the Greg Schiano Charity Golf Classic, the Rutgers head coach was impressed with not just Jackson’s abilities on the field but also his work ethic.

“I think he is a really good receiver….when we go into the portal not only do they have to fit a need, and they have to be really good player, but there has to be a cultural fit. And he’s an incredible worker,” Schiano said. “He loves football. He’s been just really so aggressively attacking learning the scheme, learning the techniques training in our training. So excited. I think he can bring a really good element to our offense and he was an important get as I told you at one point, we were going to try – we ended up with two receivers from the portal – one (Brantley) early in the process and then at the end here. “So I think between those two guys adding them to what is a really talented young receiving corps think it’s a good mix a good bridge. So I’m excited about that.”

Schiano’s annual golf outing benefited Chop4Change, Athletes in Action and the Robert E. “Bob” Mulcahy Football Scholarship Fund. It was held at Fiddler’s Elbow.

In terms of Jackson, he is a good route runner who has some top-end speed in the open field. At California, he proved to be elusive and able to stretch the field, whether in the slot or outside.

