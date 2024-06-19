Transfer portal – Rutgers baseball lands Virginia catcher Mark Gialluisi

On Monday, Rutgers baseball added catcher Mark Gialluisi from the NCAA transfer portal. Gialluisi committed to the Scarlet Knights after one season with Virginia.

The 5-foot-11, 205-pound catcher didn’t see any action with the Cavaliers and returns to New Jersey looking for playing time with Rutgers.

Gialluisi played his high school baseball for St. Joseph’s (Metuchen, New Jersey).

During the summer of 2023, Gialluisi played for the Brockton Rox of the Futures Collegiate Baseball League. He appeared in 24 games throughout the summer, recording a .236 batting average (13-for-55) with three doubles, six RBIs, and eight walks. Also, he had 12 hits in his final 11 games of the summer including four multi-hit efforts.

I’m beyond thankful for the lifelong friends and memories I made this past year at Virginia. With that being said, I’ll be coming home to play for @rutgersbaseball . All Glory to God! pic.twitter.com/Z74xaYJrWv — Mark Gialluisi (@MarkGialluisi_) June 17, 2024

At St. Joesph’s, Gialluisi earned Third Team Rawlings/ABCA All-America and First Team All-Region honors as a senior in 2023. Gialluisi was a four-year letter winner and was the team’s captain for three seasons.

Gialluisi owns St. Joe’s highest career batting average (.450) and leads the program in career hits (126). He is a three-time First Team All-Conference selection (2021, 2022, 2023) and is a two-time First Team All-State selection (2022 & 2023).

According to Perfect Game, Gialluisi ranked as the No. 3 catcher in New Jersey and the No. 56 catcher in the country in 2023.

