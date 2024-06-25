Transfer Portal – Rutgers baseball added Dillon Ryan to their pitching staff

On Monday, Rutgers baseball added Division III standout pitcher Dillon Ryan to their pitching staff for the upcoming season.

Ryan is a 6-foot-1, 190-right-handed pitcher from Sandwich, Massachusetts who was a Third Team All-LEC selection last year.

The senior pitcher played five seasons with UMass-Boston, recording a 4.67 ERA and a 12-8 record in 44 appearances. In 2024, Ryan notched a career-high six wins in 59 innings pitched. The future Scarlet Knight finished last season with a 3.81 ERA, allowing 25 earned runs while striking out 80 batters.

During the 2023 season, Ryan struck out a career-best 12 batters in six innings of work against Castleton on March 24. He held opponents to the lowest batting average (.251) and WHIP (1.39) of any UMass Boston pitcher with at least 25 innings pitched.

⚔️ Dillon Ryan is a Scarlet Knight! ⚔️ Adding another strong DIII arm to our staff with Dillon, who was named All-Region at UMass-Boston and posted a 6-1 record, 3.81 ERA and 80 strikeouts in 59 innings this past season! Let’s get to work, @Dillonryan7_!#TCD pic.twitter.com/0HSwWVE5bn — Rutgers Baseball (@RutgersBaseball) June 24, 2024

Ryan is a hard-throwing pitcher who can add depth to the Rutgers starting rotation. He can produce a fastball in the mid-80s and a slider with good tilt and command to both sides. Also, he flashed a changeup that can complement his fastball.

He has shown good control and confidence on the mound. With his commitment, Ryan is now the sixth pitcher added to the Scarlet Knights’ 2025 roster.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire