This transfer portal QB was a surprise visitor over the weekend for Florida

Florida hosted a ton of official visitors over the weekend, but one of the surprise names in town was Wisconsin transfer quarterback Graham Mertz.

A social media post revealed that Mertz was in town and Swamp247 is confirming that the former top-100 recruit was in Gainesville and will stay through Sunday. Mertz hit the transfer portal just a day before it opened on Dec. 4. Through four seasons (32 games starts in 34 games) with the Badgers, he completed 59.5% of his passes for 5,394 yards and 38 touchdowns. Mertz also threw 26 interceptions in Madison.

Reports have linked Mertz with the University of Kentucky, but his visit to Florida indicates that he has made no final decision.

Wisconsin transfer ➡️ Graham Mertz visiting The Swamp this weekend. Thoughts 💭 Gator Nation? pic.twitter.com/w8hUAbUdRZ — In All Kinds Of Weather Recruiting 🐊 (@IAKOWRecruiting) December 11, 2022

Mertz would be an interesting addition to the quarterback room with Ohio State transfer Jack Miller III set to take over in his second year with the team and true freshman Jaden Rashada arriving in Gainesville. It wouldn’t make much sense for Mertz to leave a starting role to serve as a backup. At the very least, he’d join the team and immediately contend with Miller for the starting spot.

A four-star quarterback out of high school, there’s a lot to like from Mertz, even if he is a pro-style quarterback and Florida’s offense is better suited to run a dual-threat at signal caller.

