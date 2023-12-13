Transfer portal QB market continues to change with Notre Dame landing Riley Leonard

The transfer portal has been picking up lately, and on Tuesday Duke quarterback Riley Leonard announced his decision to head to South Bend. He will join the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, which was the expectation all along.

“After Duke transfer quarterback Riley Leonard only visited one school, it seemed like a done deal that he would commit to Notre Dame. The wait is finally over, as Leonard committed to the Irish on Tuesday morning, giving head coach Marcus Freeman yet another quarterback who started his career elsewhere, only to finish it in South Bend.”

Dillon Gabriel landed at Oregon, and now Leonard going to Notre Dame could make the QB market go even quicker, as Chen mentions. The USC Trojans are one team which is interested in a number of quarterbacks, including Will Howard and Cam Ward.

The portal has been spinning rapidly, and Leonard now replaces Sam Hartman (a fellow ACC transfer) as the new QB in South Bend. It will be interesting to see how these changes on the chessboard affect every remaining portal quarterback’s decisions. USC is very much involved in this larger process.

