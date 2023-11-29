Transfer portal: What players make the most sense for Rutgers football to target?

Following the conclusion of the regular season against Maryland, Rutgers football head coach Greg Schiano on Saturday spoke to the media about the importance of hitting the transfer portal to improve his program.

And with a regular season record of 6-6 (3-5 Big Ten), Rutgers isn’t far away from taking that next step in Schiano’s rebuilding of the program. This was a good first step. But he will need significant transfer portal help to get a few key positions in order

(Namely offensive line, defensive line, tight end, wide receiver and perhaps some depth at quarterback)

“I know what I know. I know where we’re headed. I know where this program is headed. I think no one can explain it better than I can because I live it every waking moment,” Schiano said after the Maryland game. “And I’m confident that what we’ll do in recruiting; we’ve got a great recruiting class right now that I love. And again, it’s ranked well, but that’s not why I love it. I love it because the kids, the guys that we have, we will go into the portal and we will try to secure some more guys. You know it, I know it, and NIL is part of that. If we don’t have the firepower to do that, it will be harder, so I’m working on that constantly.”

Rutgers now await their bowl opponent. This was the first season where Rutgers is bowl bowl-eligible since 2014.

Now, it is still early in the flurry of the transfer portal. The pickings at wide receiver and tight end, for instance, are pretty slim. This list certainly suggests that…

OC Brothers (Linebacker, Purdue)

There is good linebacker depth at Rutgers, but this group could potentially lose a lot of talent after the bowl game.

Brothers has plenty of Big Ten experience despite missing significant snaps this past season due to injury. He had 73 total tackles and three sacks during his time at Purdue.

Bringing a player like Brothers in would be significant for Rutgers to help bridge the gap with their young, developing linebackers.

Leon Lowery (Defensive end, Syracuse)

Depending on how things shake out with players leaving early, Rutgers is likely going to have a need at pass rusher. Lowery could help address those needs.

The 2023 season was a major step forward for Lowery, who had 46 total tackles and 3.5 sacks on the season. He has local ties, having played for North Brunswick Township where he was a three-star recruit.

Patrick Lucas (Defensive lineman, Indiana)

This could be a Marquise Watson special.

Last year, the Rutgers defensive line coach pulled in Isiah Iton, who he coached at Ole Miss. Iton ended up becoming a big part of the Rutgers defensive line this season, finding playing time and a good fit in the scheme.

Iton will be signing with an NFL team this spring and Lucas could follow a similar path. Lucas and Watson overlapped at Ole Miss. The 6-foot-3, 315-pound defensive tackle had 14 total tackles a year ago for Indiana.

Fresh off a season where he was first-team All-Ivy League, Mendoza certainly has generated a huge amount of interest in the portal. Offers from Kentucky, Mississippi State, Pittsburgh, Tulane Vanderbilt and Virginia Tech to name a few all flooded in shortly after Mendoza entered the portal.

At 6-foot-9 and 308 pounds, Mendoza would be a physically imposing right tackle, even by the Big Ten’s standards. Hailing from Long Island, he also would have the chance to stay local to finish out his college career.

The best prospect in the portal right now at wide receiver is Kris Mitchell, who was devastatingly good at FIU. Rutgers has an absolute need at the position and has had some success with the transfer portal in finding wide receivers and developing them.

JaQuae Jackson certainly used his season in the Big Ten to turn himself into an NFL draft prospect (22 catches for 361 receiving yards and a touchdown). Same last year for Sean Ryan. Both players came to Rutgers via the transfer portal.

Mitchell had a monster 2023 season with 1,118 receiving yards and 64 catches for seven touchdowns. He will have his pick of programs (and NIL offers). But perhaps the opportunity to work with former NFL wide receivers coach Dave Brock will be enticing.

Joey Slackman (Defensive line, UPenn)

Slackman has some nice size on the interior for a Rutgers defensive line that is talented but a bit undersized. Last season at UPenn, he had 48 total tackles and four sacks.

At 6-foot-4 and 300 pounds, the Long Island product could conceivably step right into the Rutgers rotation along the interior and make an impact at the Big Ten level.

He has some huge offers since entering the portal last weel.

Geno VanDeMark (Offensive line, Michigan State)

Perhaps the most recognizable name for Rutgers fans because VandDeMark had Rutgers as a finalist along with Michigan State in his decision (he was a four-star recruit at St. Joseph’s Montvale in the 2021 class). With 18 appearances and 10 starts (including eight starts this past year), VanDeMark would be an ideal target for Rutgers at a position of need.

He’d add legitimate Big Ten size along the interior and his New Jersey ties help with recruiting down the road.

E.J. Warner (Quarterback, Temple)

There’s a glimpse into Warner’s floor as well as his ceiling given that Temple has played against Rutgers the past two years.

Warner doesn’t look like a Big Ten quarterback (listed as 6-foot)… but he has a quick release and makes smart reads. He can read a defense, not a surprise given that his father is Hall of Fame quarterback Kurt Warner.

E.J. Warner would come in as immediate competition and proven depth. If he was two inches taller, Power Five programs would be lining up for him.

In 2023, he had 3,076 passing yards with 23 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

Now, Rutgers head coach Greg Schiano has been adamant about Gavin Wimsatt being his future (and Wimsatt has shown potential this past season). But depth and competition are a good thing, and bringing in Warner to compete? Not bad at all.

Kevin Wigenton (Offensive line, Michigan State)

Wigenton has a good amount of experience that be brings to the portal, having made five starts at right guard (and playing in 501 snaps). He comes to Rutgers with good size.

The best case scenario, Wigenton wins the starting job for his final two years of college football. Rutgers could use his strength and size (6-foot-5, 320 pounds) in the interior of their line.

