This transfer portal pickup named as Alabama’s most impactful addition yet

Kalen DeBoer inherited one of the most difficult situations in college football history. Not only does he have to replace Nick Saban as Alabama’s head coach, but he must work fast and efficiently in an era of chaos relating to the transfer portal and name, image, likeness.

Despite losing a few key contributors to the transfer portal, such as offensive lineman Kadyn Proctor and defensive back Caleb Downs, DeBoer has made it a point to bring in some players that he recruited himself while serving as the head coach of Washington.

Will Backus of CBS Sports picks the most impact transfer portal pickup for every SEC team so far in the 2024 offseason.

One pickup stands out above the rest: center Parker Brailsford

“Alabama’s need for better center play was evident in its Rose Bowl loss to Michigan. Former starter Seth McLaughlin, who transferred to Ohio State, struggled mightily with the simplest of tasks; it was a bad snap that ultimately foiled Alabama’s final play in overtime, after all. So, it seemed imperative that new coach Kalen DeBoer brought Brailsford with him from Washington. He started all 15 games for the Huskies’ 2023 Joe Moore Award-winning offensive line and was named second team All-Pac-12 while anchoring the talented unit. Though there are questions about his slight frame — Brailsford is listed at 6-foot-2 and 275 pounds — he is an immediate upgrade for the Crimson Tide at one of the most important positions on the field. “

Jalen Milroe’s abilities saved the Crimson Tide offense in 2023. The offensive line did him no favors, especially in the Rose Bowl College Football Playoff semifinal against Michigan. DeBoer went out and not just got an excellent lineman, he got one of the best centers in all of college football in Brailsford.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow Alabama football as the 2024 offseason progresses.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire