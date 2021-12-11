Transfer portal update: Penn State’s Tyler Rudolph heading to UMass

Transfer portal season is upon us, with a trio of players from Penn State opting to enter their names in the NCAA transfer portal database. Now, one of those players has a new home.

Tyler Rudolph, a former four-star safety, has announced he is transferring to UMass. Rudolph announced his transfer decision with a brief message on his Twitter account on Friday, confirming his commitment to the Minutemen with an attached image.

The man upstairs never makes mistakes. Let’s work🥷🏿 pic.twitter.com/lOTuYB1Iyu — T (@trudolphh) December 10, 2021

Rudolph committed to Penn State as a four-star recruit out of Waterbury, Connecticut in the Class of 2019. The redshirt sophomore entered his name in the NCAA transfer portal on November 24 and will now have an opportunity to gain some playing time much closer to home.

Despite Penn State slated to lose some big players in the secondary after the 2021 season, the entire secondary looks to be a pretty solid strength on the defensive side of the football with players like Kalen King and Joey Porter Jr. in the mix.

Rudolph will be immediately eligible to play for UMass in the 2022 season and he will have three seasons of eligibility remaining at his disposal for the Minutemen.

