Transfer portal is opening for Kentucky. And the latest UK basketball recruiting links.

Things are about to get very busy for the Kentucky Wildcats in the college basketball transfer portal.

UK is bound to take at least two players — probably three or four — from that route this offseason, and names of possibilities will be coming in steadily over the next few weeks. The first such name popped up over the weekend: Fardaws Aimaq, a center at Utah Valley and the WAC Player of the Year for the 2020-21 season.

Aimaq is a 6-foot-11, 245-pound big man from Vancouver, and he averaged 18.9 points, 13.6 rebounds and 1.3 blocked shots per game this past season. As a sophomore the previous season, he averaged 15.0 rebounds per game, tops in Division I basketball. Of course, Kentucky center Oscar Tshiebwe led the country in that category this season.

If Tshiebwe stays at UK, the Cats won’t be adding Aimaq, who is likely to play major minutes for a top program next season. If Kentucky’s national player of the year leaves for the NBA Draft this offseason, however, John Calipari will be in need of some bulk in the paint, and Aimaq could be one of the top available centers in the portal this year. According to 247Sports analyst Travis Branham, he’s also been contacted by Gonzaga, West Virginia, Texas, Texas Tech, Florida, Arkansas, Iowa and several other top programs.

