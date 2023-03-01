Transfer portal: Offensive lineman Willie Tyler set to leave Rutgers

WV Sports

Stealing a win on their two game road trip would be huge for a West Virginia team on the edge of making the tournament, and after coming up just short against three ranked Kansas, they fought back to secure one against Iowa State 72-69 in a game that came down to the final moments. Erik Stevenson hit a three to get things started, but WVU’s three straight turnovers had Iowa State up 5-3 after the initial three minutes. Erik Stevenson hit his second three of the night for all six of the Mountaineers points through five minutes.