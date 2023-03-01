Transfer portal: Offensive lineman Willie Tyler set to leave Rutgers

Rutgers football offensive tackle Willie Tyler will be entering the transfer portal after one season spent with the Big Ten program.

Tyler originally came to Rutgers via the transfer portal after a strong 2021 season at Louisiana-Monroe. He played both tackle positions while with the Scarlet Knights. He also is able to play on the interior.

On Senior Day, Tyler walked on the field to be honored with the rest of the graduates. He still has one year of eligibility left after Tuesday’s news.

Tyler was a high school standout as a member of the class of 2019, signing with Texas as a former three-star recruit after spending one season at the JUCO level.

This offseason, there was a coaching shakeup on the offensive side of the ball for Rutgers. Kirk Ciarrocca, who was the offensive coordinator at Minnesota last season, was brought in for the same position with the Scarlet Knights.

Part of the offensive coaching staff changes was bringing in offensive line coac Pat Flaherty, who won two Super Bowls with the New York Giants. Elevated to offensive line assistant was Scott Vallone, a former Rutgers defensive line assistant and a highly-regarded young coach on the staff.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire