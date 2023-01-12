Transfer Portal: Notre Dame misses on C.J. Williams a second time

Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice…

For the second time in as many years Notre Dame has lost out on the talents of wide receiver C.J. Williams. The former four-star wide receiver from Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, Cal. announced his transfer decision on Thursday. The USC receiver recorded four receptions for 34 yards in his debut college season.

The former Notre Dame commitment who shunned the Irish for USC last winter was scheduled to visit South Bend this weekend. That visit has been cancelled as Williams has announced his commitment to Wisconsin.

As Notre Dame tries to rebuild the wide receiver position in short order, Williams committing to Wisconsin does no favors for the depth of the Irish. There is no guarantee he would have secured a starting role at Notre Dame while he likely instantly becomes Wisconsin’s best receiver.

That said, Notre Dame remains unproven at wide receiver overall. There is some nice talent that Chansi Stuckey has helped steer to Notre Dame but if you think potentially adding a wide receiver who was seen as a top-100 prospect in last year’s recruiting class wouldn’t have been a boost then I can’t help you.

That said, it’s not exactly the end of the world, either.

