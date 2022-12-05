Transfer portal notebook: stories to follow as the portal opens for business

There is a lot to keep track of now that the college football regular season (except for the Army-Navy Game) is over. The doors to the transfer portal have swung wide open. Business is booming and rosters are about to be dramatically reshaped. USC benefited from the portal as much as any program in the country in 2022, and Lincoln Riley has made no secret of the fact that he intends to continue to restock his roster with portal reinforcements.

As seasons come to an end, and as coaches switch schools, players are on the move and will continue to enter the portal. With all of these moving parts on display, there’s a ton to keep tabs on. Here are just some of the stories worth noting as the transfer portal officially opens in college football:

JUMBO TROUBLE FOR JIMBO

Texas A&M had the No. 1-ranked recruiting class for 2022. Now his roster is scattering across the country.

In the Rivals transfer portal recruiting rankings, players intending to transfer out of A&M comprise three of the top 10 transfers on the board, six of the top 70, and nine of the top 150.

Who will scoop up these many prospects?

OREGON EXITS

The fourth player to transfer out of Oregon today? Expect more tomorrow. https://t.co/m15iNfO5Lb — Zachary Neel (@zacharycneel) December 5, 2022

D.J. UIAGALELEI

Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei has entered the transfer portal. One of the most likable players in College Football. pic.twitter.com/GdTGhRKA1w — CFB Kings (@CFBKings) December 5, 2022

WHERE WILL UIAGALELEI GO?

DJ Uiagalelei should come back to the west coast and transfer to Oregon State. Low key, escape from the chatter, and ball out for a team that’s a QB away from being a Top 10 team. — Max Browne (@MaxBrowne4) December 5, 2022

LOTS OF PAC-12 INTEREST IN UIAGALELEI

A lot of UCLA talk for DJ Uiagalelei but I would love to see him at Arizona State with Dillingham as his next reclamation project like he did with Bo Nix — Clint Brewster (@clintbrew247) December 5, 2022

TOP 25 TRANSFERS

Eight are from the SEC.

CLEMSON

Two Tigers in the transfer portal are both top-15 transfer targets according to Rivals.

THEO WEASE

The Oklahoma receiver intends to enter the transfer portal. He is a top-15 transfer in the Rivals rankings, and there is a strong possibility Lincoln Riley could grab him.

OTHER OKLAHOMA TRANSFERS LINCOLN RILEY COULD GRAB

Linebacker Joseph Wete (ranked No. 22 among portal players)

Defensive lineman Alton Tarber (No. 130)

OFFENSIVE LINEMEN

Five available offensive linemen are in the top 50 of the portal (according to Rivals’ rankings), and nine are in the top 100.

DEFENSIVE LINEMEN

There are six available defensive linemen in the portal’s top 100, according to the Rivals rankings.

LINEBACKERS

There are 11 linebackers in the top 100.

SECONDARY (CORNERS AND SAFETIES)

There are 23 corners or safeties in the top 100, and 14 in the top 60.

MARIO CRISTOBAL / MIAMI

There are four Miami transfers in the top 61.

ALABAMA

There are six Alabama players in the top 75.

QUARTERBACKS

There are 14 QBs in the Rivals top 100 list of highest-ranked transfers.

KEDON SLOVIS IN THE PORTAL

Sources: Pitt quarterback Kedon Slovis intends to enter the NCAA transfer portal. pic.twitter.com/KD56xWsA1w — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) December 5, 2022

ARIZONA STATE TRANSFERS

Arizona State's Jace Feely, LaDarius Henderson, Scottsdale native Kedon Slovis enter transfer portal https://t.co/iAiBOkzjoR — azcentral sports (@azcsports) December 5, 2022

