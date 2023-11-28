Transfer portal, NIL, realignment all distressing college football trends

USC quarterback Caleb Williams (13) throws during the first half of an NCAA college football game against UCLA in Los Angeles, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

There is much to love about college football. The pageantry, the rivalries, the unbridled enthusiasm of the huge and loud Saturday crowds in stadiums across the country.

But I find some distressing trends these days.

To start with the Big Three: the transfer portal, the NIL (names, image and likeness) and the conference realignment.

Transfer portal

There were four USC quarterbacks starting this season, all four were transfers. These three started at USC -- J.T. Daniels at Rice (after playing at both Georgia and West Virginia); Jaxson Dart (at Ole Miss) and Kedon Slovis at BYU (after playing at Pitt).

Plus Caleb Williams at USC (after playing at Oklahoma).

Today’s transfer portal rule allows players to seek greener pastures without having to redshirt a season (as they previously had to). So any disgruntled player can leave anytime and go anywhere for any reason.

There were more than 1,000 so-called student-athletes who were in the transfer portal this past year.

Free agency IS part of college football.

NIL

Players can now be compensated by various school boosters (called collectives) or any national company for that matter.

This gives someone like the aforementioned Williams more power and options than any college quarterback in history (unlike John Elway, Eli Manning for instance).

Williams is said to be making about $3-5 million this year with various endorsement opportunities. Since he has eligibility remaining, he can opt out of the NFL (for 2024) if he’s drafted by a team he doesn’t wish to play for. He can return to ANY school (transfer portal) and continue with his endorsement deals.

So, imagine, Williams could be quarterbacking USC next year. Or Notre Dame or Alabama. Or the Bears!

I have always been in favor of the players being compensated, but the NCAA failed (once again) to put a cap on the amount of money a college player can make.

Conference realignment

Nothing speaks more to how ridiculous this is than Stanford and Cal joining the ACC. That’s the Atlantic Coast Conference. Atlantic as in Ocean, far, far away from the campuses in Palo Alto and Berkeley, California.

They left for the East when the other Pac-12 members began abandoning ship – Four schools to the Big Ten and four to the Big 12.

Remember that rivalry thing we mentioned. Forget about it.

Then there’s the real crime in leaving two schools – Oregon State and Washington State – with no conference. Good luck filling schedules for not only football, but basketball, baseball, volleyball and other sports.

There’s also silly celebrations after almost every play and those bothersome sideline reporters at halftime. “So coach, you’re down 28-0 what do you need to do in the second half?”

The answer should be to go to the transfer portal.

Pete Donovan is a Palm Desert resident and former Los Angeles Times sports reporter. He can be reached at pwdonovan22@yahoo.com

