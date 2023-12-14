Transfer portal, LBJ, Elvis and all-you-can-eat pastries: College bowl picks by confidence points

The concept of the portal is nothing new. It's been around since Gilgamesh made his way to the garden of the gods by way of a mountain passage.

Fast forward 32 centuries or so and the portal's ever-growing shadow over America's most messed-up sport continues to make handicapping bowl games more and more difficult for bettors.

Surely, Sîn-lēqi-unninni could've never seen this coming.

But even more difficult than predicting its existence is keeping track of who's in, who's out and who has vanished into the ether in terms of college football rosters. Vegas is trying its best to keep track. In what other world would Troy be a full 7½-point favorite over Duke?

Maryland coach Mike Locksley was doused in Duke's mayo last year, will it be North Carolina's Mack Brown or West Virginia's Neal Brown, this time around?

It can be a lot to keep track of, especially when filling out picks for your confidence pick 'em pools. But don't worry, we've done the heavy lifting for you, along with a little help from Elvis, LBJ, Teddy Roosevelt and Brad Pitt among others.

It'll make sense in due time. Remember, games are listed 1-42 based on confidence, with No. 42 being most confident and No. 1 being least confident. All transfer portal and opt-out projections are subject to change, as are game lines.

Without further ado, here are the picks:

Fenway Bowl, SMU vs. Boston College (1 point)

Latest line: SMU -11

Series history: SMU leads 1-0

Last meeting: Oct. 4, 1986 (SMU won 31-29)

Analysis: The Red Sox welcome the Rangers for a three-game set … Oops. Wrong sport. Only in this one could this be a conference game next year but SMU’s jump into the ACC will make it reality. On paper, SMU figures to cruise, but the Mustangs, who will start backup quarterback Kevin Jennings, were snubbed of a NY6 bowl bid and the consolation prize is a cold-weather game in the 6-6 Eagles’ backyard. Do you smell that? It’s not New England clam chowder, but it’s fishy … The pick: Boston College 38, SMU 34

Las Vegas Bowl, Utah vs. Northwestern (2 points)

Latest line: Utah -7

Series history: Northwestern leads 2-1

Last meeting: Dec. 31, 2018 (Holiday Bowl, Northwestern won 31-20)

Analysis: Quietly, David Braun has done a heck of a coaching job, guiding the Wildcats back to bowl eligibility after a 1-11 showing last year. Utah has been decimated by injury and the portal and Northwestern is hardly an offensive powerhouse. It’s going be ugly and unlikely to draw too many neutral patrons from the slots to the stadium … The pick: Northwestern 18, Utah 15

Quick Lane Bowl, Bowling Green vs. Minnesota (3 points)

Latest line: Minnesota -4

Series history: Tied 2-2

Last meeting: Sept. 25, 2021 (Bowling Green won 14-10)

Analysis: Sure, two Bowling Green corners are out, but Minnesota would struggle to complete passes in a skeleton drill, especially with two quarterbacks in the portal. This is sicko football at its finest. First to a baker’s dozen wins a game that should be about as much fun as waiting on an oil change … The pick: Bowling Green 13, Minnesota 8

Pinstripe Bowl, Rutgers vs. Miami (Fla.) (4 points)

Picking this game used to be as easy as it got in college football, but a lot has changed in the 20 years since Rutgers and Miami got together.

Latest line: Miami -2½

Series history: Miami leads 11-0

Last meeting: Nov. 22, 2003 (Miami won 34-10)

Analysis: Revenge is a dish best served cold, like the frigid frozen tundra of Yankee Stadium in late December. In 11 games from 1993-2003, the Hurricanes outscored the Scarlet Knights 504-114 with no game decided by less than two touchdowns. But this isn’t your father’s Rutgers. And this sure isn’t your grandpa’s Miami … The pick: Rutgers 22, Miami 20

Liberty Bowl, Memphis vs. Iowa State (5 points)

Latest line: Iowa State -8½

Series history: Iowa State leads 1-0

Last meeting: Dec. 30, 2017 (Liberty Bowl, Iowa State won 21-20)

Analysis: Iowa State finished 5-2 over its last seven, including a respectable showing against Texas. But Memphis is at home and looking to avenge a loss in this game just six years ago. The Tigers can score like few can, and we’re not sure Iowa State can keep up … The pick: Memphis 40, Iowa State 38

Military Bowl, Virginia Tech vs. Tulane (6 points)

Latest line: Virginia Tech -7½

Series history: Virginia Tech leads 5-4

Last meeting: Oct. 28, 1989 (Virginia Tech won 30-13)

Analysis: Tulane lost coach Willie Fritz to Houston, leading receiver Chris Brazzell is in the portal and it’s a squad still dealing with the disappointment of narrowly missing out on an NY6 bowl. All signs point to Tech. But the Green Wave defense is gritty and something feels amiss here … The pick: Tulane 24, Virginia Tech 20

Armed Forces Bowl, James Madison vs. Air Force (7 points)

Latest line: James Madison -2½

Series history: First meeting

Analysis: After an Army-Navy game that featured 40 pass attempts, we all need a good dose of Air Force and the triple option. The Falcons have lost four straight, but prepping for a one-game tour-de-force against God’s offense is tough enough and the Dukes have six defensive players in the portal. Fullbacks and cut blocks for the win! … The pick: Air Force 26, James Madison 21

New Orleans Bowl, Jacksonville State vs. Louisiana (8 points)

Latest line: Jacksonville State -3

Series history: Jacksonville State leads 1-0

Last meeting: Nov. 11, 2000 (Jacksonville State won 28-14)

Analysis: The Ragin’ Cajuns have played more in New Orleans than Zion Williamson in recent years, making their seventh appearance in this game since 2011. Jacksonville State kicker Alan Karajic is in the portal, leaving the Gamecocks without a player to have attempted a kick in a game. Seems important. Cajuns by a PAT … The pick: Louisiana 28, Jacksonville State 27

Peach Bowl, Ole Miss vs. Penn State (9 points)

Latest line: Penn State -3½

Series history: First meeting

Analysis: The Rebels and Nittany Lions combined for four losses and they came against Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State and Michigan. But the bloom is far from off this Peach. Both appear to be bringing near-full rosters and each sure could use a signature win to close the year … The pick: Penn State 28, Ole Miss 24

Music City Bowl, Auburn vs. Maryland (10 points)

Latest line: Auburn -2½

Series history: Auburn leads 2-1

Last meeting: Nov. 5, 1983 (Auburn won 35-23)

Analysis: The oh-so-close bowl. The Tigers gave up a de facto Hail Mary to lose to Alabama, and Maryland came within five points of a late-season upset over Michigan. Those two will play each other in a semifinal. These two at least have Nashville in what should be a good one … The pick: Maryland 30, Auburn 24

Camellia Bowl, Arkansas State vs. Northern Illinois (11 points)

Latest line: Northern Illinois -1

Series history: Northern Illinois leads 7-1

Last meeting: Jan. 8, 2012 (GoDaddy.com Bowl, NIU won 38-20)

Analysis: The Red Wolves have been more like red pandas defensively, ranking 107th in scoring defense (31.2 ppg) and 127th in total defense (455.5 yards per game). The Huskies, however, pack some bite, ranking 31st (21.2) and 21st (316.9) in the same respective categories … The pick: Northern Illinois 20, Arkansas State 16

Famous Toastery Bowl, Western Kentucky vs. Old Dominion (12 points)

The only thing that could be better than brunch in Charlotte is brunch in the Bahamas!

Latest line: Old Dominion -2½

Series history: Western Ky. leads 6-1

Last meeting: Oct. 16, 2021 (Western Ky. won 43-20)

Analysis: A bowl game that would be the Bahamas Bowl if not for stadium renovations is now in Charlotte where it bears the name of a brunch-all-day restaurant. Imagine, missing out on the Queen’s Staircase to go to the Queen City. Anyway, Hilltoppers quarterback Austin Reed (3,340 yards, 31 TDs) and wideout Malachi Corley (958 yards, 11 TDs) have toasted opponents all season and Old Dominion ranks 87th against the pass … The pick: Western Kentucky 30, Old Dominion 23

Sugar Bowl, Texas vs. Washington (13 points)

Latest line: Texas -4

Series history: Texas leads 3-2

Last meeting: Dec. 29, 2022 (Alamo Bowl, Washington won 27-20)

Analysis: We just did this dance in the Alamo Bowl last year and yes, Texas is better. But Washington has been overlooked most of the year, yet just keeps winning close games. This sets up to be one of the best games in the history of the semifinal era, and the Huskies are 7-0 in one-score games. We're past the point of luck on that front ... The pick: Washington 36, Texas 34

Texas Bowl, Texas A&M vs. Oklahoma State (14 points)

Latest line: Texas A&M -3

Series history: Texas A&M leads 18-10

Last meeting: Dec. 27, 2019 (Texas Bowl, Texas A&M won 24-21)

Analysis: There’s more history between these two than any bowl game pairing, yet there’s more question marks than a lyric sheet for Tina Turner’s “What’s Love Got to Do with It”. Primarily, can A&M overcome no less than six defensive stalwarts in the portal in trying to slow Doak Walker Award winner Ollie Gordon? … The pick: Oklahoma State 30, Texas A&M 17

Cotton Bowl, Missouri vs. Ohio State (15 points)

Latest line: Missouri -2½

Series history: Ohio State leads 10-1-1

Last meeting: Sept. 19, 1998 (Ohio State won 35-14)

Analysis: Ryan Day must be feeling like Katy Perry about now: “You're hot then you're cold,You're yes then you're no, You're in then you're out, You're up then you're down.” Who’s playing for the Buckeyes? Time will tell. But Ohio State has a way of figuring things out in a hurry and for me to believe Missouri is on this level, it’ll have to show me … The pick: Ohio State 23, Missouri 13

Boca Raton Bowl, USF vs. Syracuse (16 points)

Our apologies to Joey Gallo, who is actually a career .197 hitter.

Latest line: Syracuse -3

Series history: USF leads 8-2

Last meeting: Sept. 17, 2016 (USF won 45-20)

Analysis: The decision to remain in Tampa by USF quarterback Byrum Brown could spell doom for the Orange, which is on the Mendoza line in terms of all-time success against the Bulls. Another loss would put them at .182. Look out, Joey Gallo! … The pick: Bulls 27, Orange a touchdown plus a rare bases-clearing triple

Gator Bowl, Clemson vs. Kentucky (17 points)

Squint hard enough and you may just see the word, "Clemson" with a big arrow pointing up.

Latest line: Clemson -5

Series history: Kentucky leads 8-5

Last meeting: Dec. 27, 2009 (Music City Bowl, Clemson won 21-13)

Analysis: If this whole coaching thing dries up, Dabo Swinney may turn to Wall Street. After all, his Tigers have won four straight since he implored us to buy stock in Clemson. The Cats, meanwhile, have lost five of seven and coach Mark Stoops left for Texas A&M and came back so fast we hardly noticed he was gone. We’ll trust our money, and our portfolio, with Dabo. … The pick: Clemson up 24 points from zero, Kentucky 21

Alamo Bowl, Arizona vs. Oklahoma (18 points)

Latest line: Arizona -3

Series history: Tied 1-1

Last meeting: Sept. 16, 1989 (Arizona won 6-3)

Analysis: Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel is out of Norman and is already an Oregon Duck, completing the quickest bird transformation since Natalie Portman in 2011. The fine folks of Arizona have struggled with counting in recent years, but surely those in the Tucson area can get to 10, which would be the Wildcats’ win total with a victory here. That would mark just the fourth such season in program history … The pick: Arizona 29, Oklahoma 24

Myrtle Beach Bowl, Georgia Southern vs. Ohio (19 points)

Latest line: Georgia Southern -3½

Series history: First meeting

Analysis: The Bobcats boast the nation’s fifth-best scoring defense (15.4 points per game). With quarterback Kurtis Rourke, leading receiver Miles Cross and leading rusher Sieh Bangura all in the portal, they’ll need to be that good. Watch out for Eagles wideout Khaleb Hood, who is fourth in the country with 94 receptions … The pick: Birds 24, Bobkitties 13

Arizona Bowl, Toledo vs. Wyoming (20 points)

Wyoming football coach Craig Bohl speaks at the Colorado/Wyoming state line for the Bronze Boot Run ceremony on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022.

Latest line: Wyoming -3

Series history: Tied 1-1

Last meeting: Sept. 8, 2012 (Toledo won 34-31)

Analysis: With more wins than any coach in school history, Cowboys coach Craig Bohl may have a higher approval rating in the Equality State than anyone this side of Dick Cheney. He’ll retire after this one and enters with an even mark of 60-60. Sure, Toledo is aiming for its first 12-win season in 50 years, but come on … The pick: Wyoming 33, Toledo 28.

Famous Idaho Potato Bowl, Georgia State vs. Utah State (21 points)

Latest line: Utah State -1

Series history: First meeting

Analysis: The trip from Atlanta to Boise is so long, most of the Panthers are deciding not to go at all. No less than eight Georgia State players are in the portal, including leading rusher Marcus Carroll and top wideout Robert Lewis. By comparison, the trip from Logan, Utah is little more than a Sunday stroll … The pick: Utah State 34, Georgia State 23

Rose Bowl, Alabama vs. Michigan (22 points)

Nick Saban may use a particular line uttered by Tom Berenger's Jake Taylor (right) in "Major League".

Latest line: Michigan -1½

Series history: Alabama leads 3-2

Last meeting: Jan. 1, 2020 (Citrus Bowl, Alabama won 35-16)

Analysis: Somewhere about now, Nick Saban is giving the Tom Berenger locker room spiel from Major League. “I guess there’s just one thing left to do …” You can finish it from there. The reality is, everything Michigan hangs its hat on — physicality and winning in the trenches — Alabama does better. It’s a bad matchup for the Wolverines, kind of like Ricky Vaughn vs. Clu Haywood ... The pick: Alabama 27, Michigan 17

Independence Bowl, California vs. Texas Tech (23 points)

Latest line: Texas Tech -2½

Series history: Texas Tech leads 1-0

Last meeting: Dec. 30, 2004 (Holiday Bowl, Texas Tech won 45-31)

Analysis: Former Cal defensive coordinator Tim DeRuyter and secondary coach Marcel Yates are both now on the Red Raiders’ staff. No word yet on Cal reaching out to Connor Stallions for some recon of its own. Great matchup of backs here assuming the Red Raiders’ Tahj Brooks (fourth nationally, 120.25 yards per game) and the Bears’ Jaydn Ott (seventh, 114.6) play … The pick: Texas Tech 42, Cal 37

New Mexico Bowl, New Mexico State vs. Fresno State (24 points)

Latest line: New Mexico State -4

Series history: Fresno State leads 18-1

Last meeting: Sept. 28, 2019 (Fresno St. won 30-17)

Analysis: Jerry Kill has the Aggies in a bowl game for a second straight year. The last time that happened, Elvis Presley had the country’s No. 1 song with “Are You Lonesome Tonight?” Bulldogs coach Jeff Tedford will miss this one, citing health reasons. Add it all up and the Aggies leave Fresno cryin’ like, well … The pick: New Mexico State 31, Hound Dogs 21

Birmingham Bowl, Troy vs. Duke (25 points)

Latest line: Troy -7½

Series history: Duke leads 2-0

Last meeting: Sept. 6, 2014 (Duke won 34-17)

Analysis: Troy coach Jon Sumrall took the job at Tulane and Duke’s Mike Elko was hired at Texas A&M. The difference is that a hoard of Blue Devil players followed Elko out while the Trojans remain largely intact, including running back Kimani Vidal, who finished second in the country with 1,582 yards. That’s the best performance in Troy since Brad Pitt in 2004 … The pick: Trojans 28, The Blue Devils we don’t know 17

Pop-Tarts Bowl, N.C. State vs. Kansas State (26 points)

There's a million reasons to watch this one. A million-and-one if you want to see the start of the Avery Johnson era in Manhattan, Kansas.

Latest line: Kansas State -3

Series history: First meeting

Analysis: Pop-Tarts is going to give away up to 1 million free toaster pastries to fans for accurate predictions for this game. How’s that for excitement? And for you on the low-carb plan, you at least get 2022 Kansas Gatorade player of the year Avery Johnson, who officially begins his reign at quarterback for Kansas State with Will Howard in the portal … The pick: Kansas State 25, N.C. State 18

Gasparilla Bowl, Georgia Tech vs. UCF (27 points)

Latest line: UCF -4½

Series history: Georgia Tech leads 3-2

Last meeting: Sept. 24, 2022 (UCF won 27-10)

Analysis: The Knights average the fourth-most rushing yards per game in the country (233.2). The Yellow Jackets yield the third most rushing yards per game (225.7) in the country. UCF has won this bowl game twice since 2019. Best not to overthink these things … The pick: UCF 34, Georgia Tech 24

Duke’s Mayo Bowl, North Carolina vs. West Virginia (28 points)

Neal Brown should be ready for a dunk in mayonnaise very soon.

Latest line: West Virginia -5½

Series history: Tied 1-1

Last meeting: Dec. 27, 2008 (Meineke Car Care Bowl, WVU won 31-30)

Analysis: You can’t spell Mayo without M-A-Y, but UNC will play the Mayo Bowl without QB Drake M-A-Y-E. Thanks in part to that, and a Mountaineer rushing attack that is tops among Power Five squads (234.3 yards per game), a West Virginia fanbase that’s largely wanted to tar and feather coach Neal Brown will see him covered in America’s favorite sandwich condiment instead. God bless bowl season … The pick: West Virginia 27, North Carolina 21.

First Responder Bowl, Texas State vs. Rice (29 points)

If only LBJ could see his alma mater now!

Latest line: Texas State -4½

Series history: Tied 2-2

Last meeting: Sept. 26, 1987 (Rice won 38-28)

Analysis: Among famous Texas State alumni is Lyndon B. Johnson, the 36th President of the United States. This year, his Bobcats were one of five teams (LSU, North Carolina, Texas and North Texas) to finish in the top 25 nationally in total offense, rushing, passing and scoring. And that points-per-game average? Exactly 36. You gonna ignore that kind of symmetry? … The pick: Texas State 36, Rice 19

Cure Bowl, Miami (Ohio) vs. Appalachian State (30 points)

Latest line: Appalachian State -6½

Series history: First meeting

Analysis: Even our proud resident Miami alum Chris Vinel couldn’t tell me who’s playing quarterback for the Red Hawks. Miami is 6-1 away from home with its only loss coming at … naturally, Miami (of Florida, that is). But with starting QB Brett Gabbert out for the year and backup Aveon Smith in the portal, not even the country’s seventh-stingiest defense and a Lou Groza finalist in Graham Nicholson will be enough. Sorry, Chris … The pick: Appy State 20, Miami 12

Guaranteed Rate Bowl, Kansas vs. UNLV (31 points)

Latest line: Kansas -12½

Series history: Tied 1-1

Last meeting: Sept. 6, 2003 (Kansas won 46-24)

Analysis: Did you know the saying, “Rock, Chalk, Jayhawk” was championed by President Theodore Roosevelt as the best college chant in all the land? The phrase refers to a type of limestone found in Mount Oread where KU was built. Teddy was the United States’ 26th president and this Jayhawks defense yields 25.8 points per game. Close enough … The pick: Kansas 34, UNLV 26

Orange Bowl, Georgia vs. Florida State (32 points)

Latest line: Georgia -14

Series history: Georgia leads 6-4-1

Last meeting: Jan. 1, 2003 (Sugar Bowl, Georgia won 26-13)

Analysis: Let’s take a poll, asking fans which of these squads should be more disappointed by being in this game. Then, we’ll let the final percentages stand as the score, freeing up the numerous NFL Draft prospects faced with a decision here, to skip out guilt-free … The pick: Georgia 51.4, Florida State 48.6 (projected vote totals with 0.0% of the precincts reporting)

Holiday Bowl, Louisville vs. USC (33 points)

Latest line: Louisville -8

Series history: First meeting

Analysis: Caleb Williams’ NFL rookie contract would probably just be enough to cover the losses Louisville incurred after Florida State was left out of the playoff and the Cardinals, conversely, were denied an Orange Bowl bid. Williams won’t play for USC but there’s still Trojans defense! Or lack thereof … The pick: Louisville 37, USC 21

Sun Bowl, Oregon State vs. Notre Dame (34 points)

Suit up, Jerry! You're going in!

Latest line: Notre Dame -6½

Series history: Oregon State leads 2-0

Last meeting: Dec. 28, 2004 (Insight Bowl, Oregon State won 38-21)

Analysis: No game will be more affected by opt-outs and portal entries than this one. There’s too many to list but it’s so bad for the Beavers, don’t be surprised if Jerry Mathers has to suit up in orange and black. Does Conor McGregor have any eligibility on the Notre Dame side? When in doubt, trust Vegas … The pick: Notre Dame 6½, Oregon St. 0

LA Bowl, UCLA vs. Boise State (35 points)

Latest line: UCLA -4

Series history: UCLA leads 1-0

Last meeting: Sept. 4, 1999 (UCLA won 38-7)

Analysis: UCLA chose to keep coach Chip Kelly. If the Bruins lose a de facto home game to a Boise team that will be without quarterback Taylen Green, the brass may want a redo. Even worse for the Broncos, only James Madison has allowed fewer rushing yards than UCLA. Bruins cover, and if not, cover your eyes in LA … The pick: UCLA 23, Boise State 10

Fiesta Bowl, Liberty vs. Oregon (36 points)

Latest line: Oregon -17½

Series history: First meeting

Analysis: The flaming duck is a culinary creation by Chef Martin Mak, consisting of a fowl dried for a day and a half before being seasoned, roasted and then set ablaze using rum and Chinese rose wine. You can get it at Hutong in Miami and New York, and it sounds delicious. These Flames haven’t played anyone near the caliber of these Ducks. But motivation and a tricky style lie on the side of the underdogs. Liberty leads early, hangs around late but Oregon escapes being burned by the big upset … The pick: Oregon 42, Liberty 35

Citrus Bowl, Iowa vs. Tennessee (37 points)

Latest line: Tennessee -8½

Series history: Tennessee leads 2-1

Last meeting: Jan. 2, 2015 (TaxSlayer Bowl, Tennessee won 45-28)

Analysis: Insert token Iowa offense joke here. Here’s a stat, if the Hawkeyes can just muster a field goal, they’ll have averaged ¼ of a point per quarter over three games against ranked competition. The Hawkeyes will score, and yet still mess it up … The pick: Tennessee 23, Iowa 2

Frisco Bowl, UTSA vs. Marshall (38 points)

Only Beep-Beep carries more clout among the roadrunner community than Frank Harris.

Latest line: UTSA -13

Series history: Marshall leads 2-1

Last meeting: Nov. 17, 2018 (Marshall won 23-0)

Analysis: The most famous Roadrunner of the non-animated variety, UTSA quarterback Frank Harris will play his final game in his seventh year of eligibility. Along the way he’s thrown for 11,862 yards and 92 TDs, run for 2,145 yards and 28 touchdowns, blown two ACLs, taken two redshirts, collected two degrees and won 39 games while becoming a folk hero in the San Antonio area. UTSA is still searching for its first bowl win, could there be a more poetic send off? … The pick: UTSA 35, Marshall 17

Celebration Bowl, Howard vs. Florida A&M (39 points)

Latest line: N/A

Series history: Tied 3-3

Last meeting: Nov. 16, 2019 (FAMU won 39-7)

Analysis: A team from Tallahassee finished ranked fifth, behind two schools with a worse record. Sound familiar? FAMU hasn't won by less than 10 since Oct. 7. The Bison will score, but these Rattlers strike and strike and strike again … The pick: FAMU 45, Howard 27

Hawaii Bowl, Coastal Carolina vs. San Jose State (40 points)

Latest line: San Jose State -10

Series history: First meeting

Analysis: The Trojans have won six in a row, and it’s a homecoming for sixth-year senior quarterback Chevan Cordeiro, a former high school backup of Tua Tagovailoa. With a 10:30 p.m. kick, the portal-ravaged Chanticleers may be crowing by the time this one ends … The pick: San Jose State 44, Coastal Carolina 17

68 Ventures Bowl, South Alabama vs. Eastern Michigan (41 points)

Latest line: South Alabama -15½

Series history: First meeting

Analysis: Yet another new bowl sponsor, 68 Ventures is an organization focused on development and construction in the Gulf Coast area. That includes Mobile, Alabama, home of a Jaguars team that has won by 18 or more points in five of their six wins … The pick: South Alabama 48, Eastern Michigan 17

ReliaQuest Bowl, Wisconsin vs. LSU (42 points)

Latest line: LSU -10½

Series history: LSU leads 3-1

Last meeting: Sept. 3, 2016 (Wisconsin won 16-14)

Analysis: Remember when Wisconsin was RBU? Now, it’s RB, who? Badgers starter Braelon Allen is in the portal and won’t play and backup Chez Mellusi is out with an injury. And though the Tigers likely won’t have Heisman winner Jayden Daniels, LSU could start a running back behind center and still find enough points to outscore a short-handed Wisconsin offense that was already 102nd in scoring (22.8 ppg) … The pick: LSU 34, Wisconsin 13

