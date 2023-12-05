Transfer portal intel: What I'm hearing about Alabama football ― and positions to monitor

'Tis the transfer portal season, and it couldn't have gotten off to a more odd start for Alabama football.

The day the portal opened Monday, Alabama had two entries: Tyler Buchner and Thaiu Jones-Bell. Only one entered as a football player, though. Buchner, a Crimson Tide quarterback, went into the portal as a lacrosse player.

A standout in high school who was once committed to Michigan, Buchner's decision to leave as a lacrosse player will give him the chance to become immediately eligible and play at another school because UA athletics doesn't offer lacrosse. Otherwise, he would have to sit out a season for football having already used up his one-time transfer. It's not every day you see a sport switch like that.

Expect the rest of Alabama's portal entries to be as football players. Let's start with that piece of confidence. Otherwise, it can be difficult to make statements of absolute certainty when it comes to anything related to the transfer portal.

Everything else seems to change daily and even hourly sometimes. When there's NIL money involved, expect the unexpected, to an extent; A player who seems like a certainty to stay could end up surprising and enter the portal.

Early indications out of the program are that there won't likely be a mass entrance into the portal before the Rose Bowl for Crimson Tide players who plan to place their names into the portal. They have until Jan. 2, the day after the game, to officially enter the portal. Once in, they have however much time they need to decide on their next school. They just have to be in the portal by that date to be able to transfer. Players could make up their minds to exit well before then but stay through the Rose Bowl. Then their official portal entrance might not happen until Jan. 2. After all, programs can use their scholarships as they see fit once players enter the portal.

Still, some players could decide to enter sooner than Jan. 2, as Buchner and Jones-Bell did. Just expect that to be a slow drip, if any, rather than the dam breaking.

Here's other intel The Tuscaloosa News has gleaned about the Crimson Tide and the transfer portal.

How soon might Alabama football make a move?

The expectation is the Crimson Tide will make some moves to add players via the portal, but how soon is unknown as of early this week. Fresh off the SEC Championship Game, coaches need to evaluate and watch film of players in the portal. So, it's still pretty early in the process it seems.

What positions could Alabama football target in transfer portal?

Alabama football will likely look to bolster the trenches. It sounds like offensive line and defensive line are certainly in play.

And it makes sense. JC Latham is likely to go to the NFL, leaving an opening at right tackle. Senior center Seth McLaughlin's future is also unknown. Nick Saban has also repeatedly talked the importance of depth there and how that can be difficult in the portal era.

On the defensive line, the rotation can always be bolstered and Alabama seems interested in looking to add there via the portal. The Crimson Tide also has two seniors who are regulars in the rotation: Justin Eboigbe and Tim Smith.

Keep an eye on defensive backs in the portal, too. Alabama is expected to have a fair amount of shakeup there. Starting corners Kool-Aid McKinstry and Terrion Arnold could both declare for the NFL Draft. Also, safety Jaylen Key will see his eligibility expire after this season. Plus, Malachi Moore is a senior. That's four of five starting defensive backs who could be gone. There's other talent in the secondary still on the roster, but this is expected to be a position Alabama tracks closely in the portal.

What positions are less likely for Alabama football to pursue in transfer portal?

This can always change if there end up being some surprise departures via the portal, but here's what we know as of early December.

Don't expect the Crimson Tide to go after a quarterback so long as Jalen Milroe is back. He didn't get an invite to New York this year, but he has a chance to be an early Heisman Trophy favorite to start 2024 with the way he's played down the stretch. Milroe is eligible to declare early for the NFL Draft if he so chooses, but it's more likely he stays in college for another season at this point. Plus, Alabama will be adding five-star recruit Julian Sayin with Dylan Lonergan, Ty Simpson and Eli Holstein already in the fold as of now. That likely changes just from a numbers standpoint. Even if one or two of those quarterbacks depart, Alabama still has plenty of options there.

Running back is another spot where Alabama likely won't be adding in the portal. No matter what Jase McClellan and Roydell Williams decide after their senior seasons with eligibility remaining, the Crimson Tide has good, intriguing options at that position with Jam Miller, Justice Haynes and Richard Young.

Wide receiver is a spot that doesn't seem to be as high on the list, but don't rule it out completely. It sounds like the Crimson Tide wouldn't add just any receiver, but if there's an elite pass catcher available, Alabama could end up pursuing.

