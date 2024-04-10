How transfer portal helped Byron Vaughns, Jeremiah Lewis keep Cowboys, NFL dream alive

There is a difference between a dream deferred and a dream denied.

Certainly, when Baylor edger rusher Byron Vaughns and Duke safety Jeremiah Lewis left Eastern Hills and Prestonwood Academy as part of the 2018 recruiting classes, they didn’t anticipate a six-year journey through college football before getting a chance to live out their football dreams in the NFL.

But that was before the COVID-19 pandemic created a cast of six-year super seniors and the opening of the transfer portal that took them on their individual paths.

Delayed is not denied.

Vaughns and Lewis found themselves at the local “Dallas Day” workouts for 2024 NFL Draft prospects with the Dallas Cowboys last week excited about the opportunity to finish what they started.

“I grew up rooting for Tony Romo and Jason Witten,” Vaughns said. “Being to work out in front of coaches. [Owner] Jerry Jones was out there. It feels good to show case my talent and know the hometown team believes in my potential. It would feel good to play at home.”

Lewis grew up in Lewisville as a Cowboys fan because it was passed down from his dad Renaldo Lewis.

But getting to work out at the Ford Center in front of Cowboys brought his football career full circle. He participated in a Nike regional recruiting camp when the Cowboys first opened their headquarters at the Star in Frisco, but he never got to play at the Ford Center.

“Coming back, it was kind of surreal,” Lewis said. “Just being able to one be on that field again, where I kind of feel like my collegiate growth kind of began as far as scholarships and to kind of like finishing off a local pro day in the last step before draft.”

Their individual journey’s were different.

Vaughns started his career at the University of Texas with big time dreams. He redshirted as a freshman before playing in 10 games in 2019 and just two in 2020.

He blamed a lack of maturity and struggles with distractions in Austin for his lack of success and for his decision to transfer to Utah State.

“It was lot of learn from, starting off at Texas, coming out of high school,” Vaughns said. “You think you’re a big time player, you think you’re about to go somewhere and kind of get it handed to you kind of how it was in high school. You’re always the best player. You quickly get humbled when you pull up to the university. It was definitely an eye opener, coming a small town and going out to Sixth street every weekend with some money that I’d never seen. You can lose yourself out there real quick.”

Vaughns said he dug himself in a hole with the coaches at Texas and thanks Utah State for picking him up.

But it was also an adjustment

“Twenty hours away from parents and not knowing anybody in Utah,” Vaughns said. “Also learning the Mormon community and their beliefs and respecting them. But it was good. They gave me an opportunity. I figured out myself in Utah.”

Vaughns shined for two seasons at Utah State, where he totaled 99 tackles, 19 tackles for a loss, six sacks, two forced fumbles, six pass break-ups and 14 QB hurries. He led Utah State to the Mountain West championship and was named the 2021 Mountain West Conference Championship Game Defensive MVP.

After getting his degree at Utah State, Vaughns jumped in the portal again as a grad transfer, finishing his career at Baylor in 2023.

“I wanted to prove myself on the Power 5 again,” Vaughns said. “I knew I could play. I just needed to get on board and find myself. Coach [Dave] Aranda gave me an opportunity at Baylor. But it was also a learning experience to learn how to play a role and respect everybody.”

Vaughns said it you use the portal right, it can help your career.

“The portal gives you an opportunity,” Vaughns said. “It can give you the opportunity to play closer to home or on a bigger stage, whatever fits your needs. The portal can be a blessing if you play your cards right. I can’t complain going from Texas to Utah State to Baylor.”

That was certainly Lewis’ mindset, who played his first four years of college at Duke as a cornerback. He recorded four interceptions in 2020-21, making 10 starts.

But after Duke fired head coach David Cutcliffe, he decided to hit the transfer portal and change positions to safety to better his chances of making the NFL.

He transferred to Northwestern, a school that also recruited him out of high school, and started 12 games.

He elected to return for a sixth season to get two full years at safety, but a scandal resulting in the firing of Northwestern head coach Pat Fitzgerald prompted him to hit the portal again right before the 2023 season, sending him back to Duke.

“It was like July 25, or July 27 and most schools start their fall camp the first or second day of August,” Lewis said. “I needed to make a decision fast. Duke reached out mentioned that they would love to have me back at safety. A little bit different role, more in the core of defense as far as run fits and boundary safety, a lot more just physicality to the game. And I felt like that was a great opportunity to kind of show off playing free safety at Northwestern and boundary at Duke.”

Lewis made seven starts in 2023.

He hopes to get drafted but his focus is on getting on a team.

“I feel like if I get into a camp, I’m confident in my ability to make a roster,” Lewis said.