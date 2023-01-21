Transfer portal grades are in for top-ranked Pac-12 schools

The first window of the transfer portal has officially closed in college football, and so while we are still bound to see a handful of commitments from players already in the portal over the coming weeks and months, you won’t see any new faces enter the transfer portal until later in the spring.

The next window opens up on May 1, and stays open until May 15, allowing players who have likely completed spring football to evaluate their standing on the current roster and make the decision if they want to find a new home or not.

What the end of this current portal window means is that we have a nice opportunity to take a second and evaluate where each team stands, taking the chance to look at players lost and players gained.

For the Oregon Ducks, a total of 20 players from the roster have entered the transfer portal, while 9 new additions have come in. The Ducks are still over the roster limit, but that won’t become an issue until we get later into the summer.

The Ducks added a number of players who are expected to be instant starters on both offense and defense, overall reworking the roster and bringing the level of talent up. How did they grade out, though, and how does that compare to the other top-ranked teams in the Pac-12?

ESPN recently went through their Way-too-Early Top 25 list and offered transfer portal grades. Let’s see where everyone stands after the window came to a close.

No. 7 USC Trojans

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Grade: A

Biggest Loss: WR Kyle Ford | WR CJ Williams

Biggest Gain: DL Anthony Lucas | WR Dorian Singer

No. 9 Oregon Ducks

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Grade: A-

Biggest Loss: LB Justin Flowe | WR Dont’e Thornton

Biggest Gain: OT Ajani Cornelius | DE Jordan Burch | S Evan Williams

Oregon had quite a few players transfer out, which is what is holding them back from having a straight A. That said, the talent the coaches are bringing is impressive with South Carolina defensive end Jordan Burch, Cornelius, Alabama corner Khyree Jackson and Alabama receiver Traeshon Holden, among others.

Story continues

No. 11 Washington Huskies

Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Grade: B+

Biggest Loss: QB Sam Huard | WR Lonyatta Alexander

Biggest Gain: WR Germie Bernard | CB Jabbar Muhammad

No. 13 Utah Utes

(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Grade: B-

Biggest Loss: RB Micah Bernard | LB Mason Tufaga

Biggest Gain: LB Levani Damuni

No. 17 Oregon State

Mark D. Smith-USA TODAY Sports

Grade: B

Biggest Loss: LB Omar Speights |

Biggest Gain: QB DJ Uiagalelei

Unranked | Colorado Buffaloes

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The Colorado Buffaloes aren’t ranked inside the top 25, so they did not get a grade from ESPN. However, I wanted to offer a grade of my own since what Deion Sanders has been able to do in the portal this year has been incredibly impressive.

Grade: A+

Biggest Loss: QB Brendon Lewis

Biggest Gain: ATH Travis Hunter | QB Shedeur Sanders | WR Jimmy Horn

Unranked | Arizona State Sun Devils

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The same with Arizona State, they did not receive a grade from ESPN since they are not ranked inside the top 25, but the way that Kenny Dillingham has been able to quickly remake this roster has been impressive.

Grade: A-

Biggest Loss: OL LaDarius Henderson | RB Daniyel Ngata

Biggest Gain: QB Drew Pyne | OT Aaron Frost

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire