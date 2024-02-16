Transfer portal update: How are former Xavier players doing at their new schools?

By now, everyone knows the impact of the NCAA's transfer portal and it's no different when it comes to Xavier men's basketball. Last season, guard Souley Boum, a UTEP transfer, was a unanimous first-team All-Big East selection in helping lead the Musketeers to a Sweet 16 apppearance.

This season, Xavier starts three transfer portal additions on a nightly basis. Where would the Musketeers be without former Rice guard Quincy Olivari? The senior leads the Big East in scoring at 19.1 points per game and has been a vital piece to Xavier on and off the court. Western Kentucky transfer Dayvion McKnight is averaging 12 points per game and is 15th in the nation in assist-to-turnover ratio.

With every surging newcomer to Cintas Center looking to elevate their game in the Big East, there are just as many who started with the Musketeers and moved on in search of a new opportunity. Right now, there are six former Xavier players suiting up in college basketball.

Here's how they're doing.

KyKy Tandy, putting up a shot in a game against Marquette last season, was named to the Big East All-Freshman Team while averaging 6.7 points for the Musketeers. Now at Jacksonville State, he's leading Conference-USA in scoring at 18.4 points per game.

KyKy Tandy

Tandy was the No. 3 player in Kentucky when he committed to Travis Steele and the Musketeers in Oct. 2018. Tandy was named to the Big East All-Freshman Team after playing 18.4 minutes off the bench and averaging 6.7 points as a freshman. He was limited to just 23 games over the next two seasons (entering the transfer portal and coming back in that span) and made six starts for Sean Miller last season before hitting the portal again.

The senior is now at Jacksonville State and is one of the best players in Conference-USA. Tandy leads the league in scoring at 18.4 points per game and is shooting 38.7% on 3-pointers.

Cesare Edwards

Edwards averaged just seven minutes over 38 games off the bench the last two seasons at Xavier when he hit the portal following Xavier's tournament run.

Edwards committed to Missouri State in April and has appeared in 26 games (6 starts) for the 14-12 Bears. The junior forward is averaging 7.5 points and 3.8 rebounds per game but has scored in double figures in five of the last seven contests.

Dieonte Miles, right, is averaging 6 points and 5.7 rebounds a night and is shooting 61.9% from the field for Morehead State, which is in first place in the Ohio Valley Conference.

Dieonte Miles

Miles, a Walton-Verona High School product, battled injuries in three of his four seasons with Xavier that limited the 6-foot-10 forward to just 38 games with the Musketeers.

Under Miller, Miles appeared in just 12 contests and was part of a quartet of Musketeers to hit the portal last March. Miles committed to Morehead State, where he's played a prominent role on an Eagles team that is currently leading the Ohio Valley Conference at 20-5. In 22 games (21 starts), Miles is averaging 6 points and 5.7 rebounds a night and is shooting an absurd 61.9% from the field.

Miles is one of three Eagles currently top-5 in the OVC in blocks, as well.

Forward Elijah Tucker, who appeared in seven games for Xavier last season, transferred to Longwood and is averaging 7.7 points per game.

Elijah Tucker

Tucker redshirted as a freshman, then appeared in just seven games off the bench last season. The 6-foot-7 forward has appeared in 26 games for Longwood in the Big South and is averaging 7.7 points per game.

Dwon Odom

Odom made 20 starts under Steele at Xavier over his first two seasons but transferred shortly after scoring 18 points in Xavier's NIT Championship victory over Texas A&M. Odom went to Georgia State, joining Jonas Hayes, who was the interim head coach that replaced Steele and led Xavier to the NIT title.

Dwon Odom (1) averaged 13.1 points per game last season at Georgia State and is averaging 12.1 points per game this season.

Odom averaged 13.1 points per game last season at Georgia State and is averaging 12.1 points per game this season. The Panthers are 11-13 overall and, in all likelihood, will miss the NCAA Tournament for the second-straight year after making it in four of the previous eight seasons.

CJ Wilcher

Wilcher made just 15 appearances (one start) with Xavier in 2021, but has carved out a nice career at Nebraska. Wilcher has averaged 8-plus points per game in all three seasons with the Cornhuskers.

This season, Wilcher is shooting 49.3% from the field for a Nebraska team that is on its way (17-8) to a winning season for the first time since 2019. He had 22 points in Nebraska's 80-72 upset of No. 6 Wisconsin Feb. 2.

Nebraska guard C.J. Wilcher, right, has averaged 8-plus points per game in all three seasons with the Cornhuskers.

