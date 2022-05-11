Transfer portal: Former Rutgers football wide receiver Ahmirr Robinson pulling in FCS offers

Ahmirr Robinson entered the transfer portal last week, the former Rutgers football wide receiver now registering a trio of offers from the FCS level.

On May 2, Robinson announced via his social media that he was leaving Rutgers and entering the transfer portal. The former three-star recruit was a part of the 2020 recruiting class for the Scarlet Knights.

Robinson’s first reported offer came in from Texas State just two days after he entered the portal. On May 5, Maine offered and then this Tuesday, Missouri State made an offer.

A 6-foot-2, 190-pound wide receiver, Robinson was the No. 40 player in New Jersey and the No. 251 wide receiver in the country in the class of 2020 according to 247Sports. He played his high school football at Union.

His other Power Five offer was from Boston College.

Another blessing came through…

Missouri state💯💯 pic.twitter.com/002KqaHX28 — UNO (@AhmirrRobinson) May 11, 2022

In 2021 as a freshman, Robinson appeared in four games. Last season, he played in two games.

This offseason, Rutgers football added two transfer portal wide receivers in Taj Harris (ranked a top 30 transfer portal athlete by On3) and Sean Ryan. The two upperclassmen make for a logjam for available in-game repetitions for a player like Robinson, set to enter his third season at Rutgers.