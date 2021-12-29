Transfer Portal: Former Penn State QB announces transfer destination

A decision has been made on where former Penn State quarterback Ta’Quan Roberson will continue his college football career. Roberson announced on Tuesday he has committed to the University of Connecticut.

Roberson announced his commitment with a short message on his Twitter account accompanied by an edited photo of him in a UConn football uniform. Roberson will have three years of eligibility at his disposal with the Huskies, who are now being coached by former UCLA head coach Jim Mora after a coaching change this offseason for the struggling program.

Roberson is a former four-star recruit of Penn State’s in the Class of 2019, but he was never more than a backup option for established starter Sean Clifford, who announced he will return to Penn State for another season in 2022. Roberson was used as a backup for an injured Clifford in a road game at Iowa, and it did not go particularly well for the in-experienced backup. Roberson struggled to guide the Penn State offense against a feisty Iowa defense that had been racking up interceptions at an astonishing rate early in the season.

In a sense, it was a really tough spot to expect too much out of Roberson. When Clifford went down with an injury in a game later in the season against Rutgers, Penn State opted to go with Christian Veilleux as the first relief option, not Roberson.

Roberson entered his name in the NCAA transfer portal on December 13, which was to be expected given the situation with the quarterback situation in 2022 and beyond with Class of 2022 quarterback Drew Allar on board. UConn was among the first schools to show interest in Roberson, and he may have a chance to become a starter fairly quickly under Mora with the Huskies.

Roberson will be immediately eligible for UConn and he still has plenty of potential to be a fun player to watch.

List

Story continues

2021 Penn State Nittany Lions transfer portal tracker

Related

Penn State wide receiver enters name into NCAA transfer portal Transfer portal update: Penn State's Tyler Rudolph heading to UMass Sean Clifford announces his decision on his future at Penn State Penn State Class of 2022 QB Drew Allar named Mr. Football in Ohio Can Drew Allar be the next best Penn State quarterback?

Follow Nittany Lions Wire on Twitter and like us on Facebook for continuing Penn State coverage and discussion.