Transfer portal finished, here’s a look at Arkansas’ basketball roster

The roster for Arkansas basketball next year will be an unfamiliar one.

The Razorbacks are bringing in the No. 2 recruiting class in the nation, complete with six new players. They also have five players incoming from the transfer portal after losing four through the same. Throw in the loss of JD Notae to the NBA draft and the exhausted eligibility of Stanley Umude and Au’Diese Toney – nevermind Jaylin Williams, who still has to choose whether to stay in the draft or return – and ‘new look’ is an understatement for 2022-23.

As of now, Arkansas’ roster looks a bit like this.

Bigs

Kamani Johnson, 6-7, 235

Makhel Mitchell, 6-10, 245

Mekhi Mitchell, 6-9, 230

Jalen Graham, 6-9, 220

Trevon Brazile, 6-9, 215

Lawson Blake, 6-10, 225

Wings

Jordan Walsh, 6-7, 190

Barry Dunning, 6-6, 205

Joseph Pinion, 6-6, 180

Ricky Council IV, 6-6, 205

Guards

Devo Davis, 6-4, 180

Nick Smith, 6-4, 185

Anthony Black, 6-7, 185

Derrian Ford, 6-3, 190

Cade Arbogast, 6-3, 170

The freshmen have been examined for months. But the transfer portal players less so. With that mind, let’s take a closer look at just how the portal changed Arkansas’ look.

SUBTRACTION: C - Connor Vanover

Jan 18, 2022; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks forward Connor Vanover (23) controls the ball against South Carolina Gamecocks forward Josh Gray (33) during the first half at Bud Walton Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

The 7-foot-3 big man had his moments in Fayetteville, but they all came in the regular season and there were more of them two years ago than last. He’s a floor-stretching big man who can block shots, but his athleticism didn’t play in the SEC. He’s off to Oral Roberts.

SUBTRACTION: F - Chance Moore

Dec 7, 2021; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks guard Chance Moore (13) warms up before the game against the Charlotte 49ers at Bud Walton Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Rojo-USA TODAY Sports

Moore played in just five games this season as he never quite found his groove. He’s a former four-star prospect on the wing, so he could still find some mojo at his new destination in the Missouri Valley Conference: Missouri State.

SUBTRACTION: G - Jaxson Robinson

Arkansas guard Jaxson Robinson (14) reacts after hitting a 3-point shot against Elon during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Dec. 21, 2021, in Fayetteville, Ark. (AP Photo/Michael Woods)

Robinson played in 16 games in his one season with the Razorbacks after transferring from Texas A&M. But of the 163 minutes he logged, more than 50 percent of them came in a three-game stretch in late December and early January. Robinson only entered last week so he hasn’t picked a landing spot yet.

SUBTRACTION: G - KK Robinson

Jan 6, 2021; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks guard Khalen Robinson (12) brings the ball up court against the Tennessee Volunteers during the first half at Thompson-Boling Arena. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

A foot injury limited Robinson in his freshman season two years ago and he couldn’t crack the rotation thereafter. Like Moore, he was a four-star prospect out of high school, too, and could have an impact for Texas A&M next year.

ADDITION: F - Jalen Graham

Mar 5, 2022; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils forward Jalen Graham (2) drives to the basket against Stanford Cardinal forward Maxime Raynaud (42) in the second half at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

[autotag]Jalen Graham[/autotag] was a regular double-figure scorer for the Sun Devils last year. He doesn’t have any game beyond the arc, but he’s athletic and can provide a bit of a rim protection in addition to the scoring.

ADDITION: F - Trevon Brazile

Mar 10, 2022; Tampa, FL, USA; Missouri Tigers forward Trevon Brazile (23) drives to the basket as LSU Tigers guard Xavier Pinson (1) defends during the second half at Amalie Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

[autotag]Trevon Brazile[/autotag] is built a bit like Graham. Athleticism is his calling card. It’s easy to imagine him as a rim runner. He’s a couple years younger than Graham and didn’t score at the rate of the ex-Sun Devils player, but the upside is there.

ADDITION: C - Makhel Mitchell

URI’s Makhel Mitchell going high over La Salle’s Christian Ray for a first half hoop. The University of Rhode Island Rams take on the La Salle University Explorers in men’s basketball at the Ryan Center on Jan 19, 2022. [The Providence Journal / Kris Craig] ORG XMIT: 00042489A

[autotag]Makhel Mitchell[/autotag] is something of a rarity in today’s game. He’s an old-school big who blocks shots and scores almost all of his buckets around the rim. Think Daniel Gafford without the same athleticism. He’ll be a regular.

ADDITION: C - Makhi Mitchell

Rams’ center Makhi Mitchell goes up against BC Eagle forward Quinten Post for a first half shot for URI.

[autotag]Makhi Mitchell[/autotag], Makhel’s brother, creates a twin-tower presences for Arkansas. He averaged two more rebounds and one fewer points for the Rams last year but brings similar abilities. He shot 31% from 3-point range, too, but his attempts from deep were rare.

ADDITION: F/G - Ricky Council IV

Feb 17, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Wichita State Shockers guard Ricky Council IV (4) dunks on the Cincinnati Bearcats in the second half at Fifth Third Arena. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

[autotag]Ricky Council[/autotag] is a slasher deluxe. His excels at getting to the rim but he can also knock down open jumpers, though he shot just 31% from 3-point range last year. He averaged 12 points a game for Wichita State last year, suggesting he could be a major scorer with a year more under his belt.

