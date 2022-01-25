Transfer portal update: These ex-Buffs have found new homes

Of the 17 Buffaloes to enter the transfer portal this offseason, eight of them have found new homes as of Jan. 24. Not all of these ex-Buffs have exactly upgraded to a bigger program, but the hope for increased playing time is valuable in its own right.

In January alone, nine Buffs have entered the portal, and a few have already committed elsewhere. Fortunately, CU has at least begun to make up for its losses by signing R.J. Sneed II and Tommy Brown. There’s still work to be done, however.

With a hat tip to the 247Sports college football transfer portal tracker, here’s where those eight former Buffs have landed.

Keith Miller, WR

(Photo by Ralph Freso/Getty Images)

Destination: Texas A&M Commerce

Trustin Oliver, S

BOULDER, CO – NOVEMBER 20: Safety Trustin Oliver #9 of the Colorado Buffaloes celebrates with teammates after a 20-17 win over the Washington Huskies. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

Destination: Central Arkansas

Chris Carpenter, WR

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Destination: University of Texas-San Antonio

Jayden Simon, DL

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Destination: Tulsa

Christian Gonzalez, CB

Sep 18, 2021; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Minnesota Golden Gophers running back Treyson Potts (3) scores a touchdown past Colorado Buffaloes cornerback Christian Gonzalez (3) in the third quarter at Folsom Field. Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Destination: Oregon

Mark Perry, S

Colorado safety Mark Perry. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Destination: TCU

Brenden Rice, WR

Nov 13, 2021; Pasadena, California, USA; Colorado Buffaloes wide receiver Brenden Rice. Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

Destination: USC

Mekhi Blackmon, CB

Mekhi Blackmon

Sep 21, 2019; Tempe, AZ, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils wide receiver Frank Darby (84) catches a touchdown pass against Colorado Buffaloes cornerback Mekhi Blackmon (25) during the second half at Sun Devil Stadium. Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Destination: USC

