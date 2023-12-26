Transfer portal: Dion Wilson Jr. offered by Rutgers football this week

New Mexico State interior defensive lineman Dion Wilson Jr. was offered by Rutgers football on Christmas Day. Wilson was offered by the Big Ten program out of the transfer portal.

And Wilson would be the ideal defensive tackle for Rutgers football head coach Greg Schiano to complete his holiday shopping. Stocking stuffer? Wilson is a premium run stuffer.

Last season, Wilson had 30 total tackles (12 solo) with 1.5 sacks. Against Auburn in mid-November, he had two tackles and .5 sacks as New Mexico State pulled off one of the biggest upsets of the season in college football.

He spent the previous three years at Arizona before transferring to New Mexico State for the 2023 season.

Wilson is a 6-foot-5. 300-pounder interior defensive lineman. He posted on social media about his offer from Rutgers on Monday afternoon.

Also offering Wilson on Christmas Day was Texas A&M.

Rutgers could use a defensive tackle to replace Isaiah Iton, who really progressed this past season at Rutgers. He went from a rotational player at Ole Miss into someone who now is likely to end up signing with an NFL with the possibility of being drafted.

Last season, Iton finished with 33 total tackles and .5 sacks for Rutgers.

