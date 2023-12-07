Advertisement

Transfer portal departure tracker for Texas football in December

Cami Griffin
·2 min read

As is every year, Texas will see several players enter the transfer portal for more playing time elsewhere.

On the bright side, the Longhorns will also bring in immediate impact players at positions of need. Steve Sarkisian’s staff has had success on this front recently with wide receiver AD Mitchell and quarterback Quinn Ewers among others.

A few of the primary positions of need for Texas to target in the transfer portal this window are defensive back, linebacker, defensive tackle and wide receiver.

Although Texas has reached the College Football Playoff and will face Washington on Jan. 1, five Longhorns have already entered the transfer portal in December.

Here’s a look at Texas’ transfer portal departure tracker as of Dec. 7.

Jalen Catalon: DB

  • Former four-star safety in the 2019 recruiting class

X'Avion Brice: DB

  • Former three-star athlete in the 2022 recruiting class

BJ Allen: DB

  • Former four-star safety in the 2022 recruiting class

Sawyer Goram-Welch: OL

  • Former three-star defensive lineman in the 2020 recruiting class

Casey Cain: WR

  • Former three-star wide receiver in the 2021 recruiting class

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire