Transfer portal defensive back talks potential Florida visit

College football’s transfer portal is wide open as the 2023 calendar year comes to a close. For Florida football, it has been a rough go as the program has seen some big names depart through the sport’s de facto free agency system.

With all the losses, the Gators have plenty of openings for other student-athletes to fill up and down the roster — especially the defensive back room. That is where former New Mexico State Aggies DB Andre Seldon fits into the equation.

The 5-foot-9-inch, 190-pound redshirt sophomore entered the portal on Dec. 24 and the Orange and Blue pounced on him with little hesitation.

“(Secondary) coach (Will) Harris got in contact with me and said he wants to get me down for a visit, so we are in the process of getting that together. He just had his first child, so he’s at the hospital right now,” Seldon told Gators Online on Tuesday.

“No specific dates (were mentioned). When everything clears up for him, we will talk about that.”

Seldon was a four-star recruit in the 2020 cycle, spending his first college season on the field with the Michigan Wolverines in 2021 before transferring out west. In his 2022 campaign, he recorded 52 tackles (36 solo tackles), seven pass deflections and an interception.

His talents have piqued the interest of other schools as well. Seldon has an official visit set with the Wisconsin Badgers for the first weekend of the 2024 calendar year and has also talked about a visit with the Texas A&M Aggies.

Story originally appeared on Gators Wire