Is the transfer portal creating more parity in college football?

The transfer portal is all the rage in college football these days.

If you are not happy where you are, pack up and go somewhere that you can play. Has that mindset created more parity in college football? The SEC certainly is not anywhere near as strong as it usually is.

The conference usually has two, if not three teams fighting for a spot in the college football playoffs every year. I don’t think that will be the case this year.

Georgia may be the only SEC team to make the college football playoffs and they haven’t even looked that great. Kirk Herbstreit was asked his thoughts on the parity in college football this week.

“I’ve got to believe the portal has something to do with it,” he said, per On3. “When I call these teams, you know Oklahoma is an example. Where they were last year to where they are this year, you know I think Brent’s (Brent Venables) been able to reload a little bit, by going into the portal and getting guys that, instead of taking a true freshman coming in who might be able to help, now you’ve got a guy that’s played two or three years somewhere, you know who he is as a college player. So I think it’s definitely helped some of these teams, and I think the behemoths have lost some critical players over the last couple of years,”

The transfer portal and NIL have changed the landscape of college football and neither of them is going anywhere anytime soon.

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire