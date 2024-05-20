Transfer portal communication, like recruiting, is impossible to regulate

The unregulated nature of the transfer portal is a consistent and enduring source of frustration for coaches, administrators, and fans. Unless you’re at Ohio State, Oregon, Ole Miss, or one of the few other schools which are cleaning up in the portal, this has become a dreary and depressing process in which you’re wondering why various prospects slip through your team’s fingers. It’s a similar dynamic in recruiting in the new NIL world we all inhabit. Regulating communication, like so many other aspects of the portal, is simply not something which can reasonably be done.

The Athletic talked to coaches, administrators, and players and preserved the anonymity of the sources so that they could all speak freely. Here’s an excerpt of how communications occur without coaches getting into trouble for directly raising issues they’re not allowed to. It’s very easy to make clearly coded and implied overtures:

“Agent 1: I had a defensive line coach reach out to me over winter break and he told me, ‘These are the positions I need to fill; send me the list of your guys who are willing to enter the portal.’ I gave him a list. It was as simple as that.

“Agent 2: There are other programs that just ask the player directly in warm-ups.

“Player 2: There was a school that, after we played them, one of their coaches came up and talked to me. ‘Hey, I know it was a bad deal here. I’m not really allowed to say much, but for what it’s worth, you have really big fans over here and I want you to know that. I know you’re entering the portal soon.’ I was like, ‘OK, cool.’”

