Transfer portal: Boise State football loses one of its highest-rated recruits in history

Editor’s note: A 30-day transfer portal window opened on April 16. Players can put their names in at any time. Check back often to see which Boise State players are moving on.

One of the highest-rated recruits in Boise State football history is transferring.

Linebacker Dishawn Misa put his name in the transfer portal on Tuesday. The former standout at Eastside Catholic High in Washington state joined the Broncos as the highest-rated recruit in their 2022 class. He was the No. 5 overall recruit in Washington, according to 247Sports, and No. 5 nationally at his position, according to ESPN.

Misa earned a rating of 91 from 247Sports, making him a four-star recruit. He chose Boise State over scholarship offers from USC, UCLA, Oregon, Cal, Washington, Utah, Oregon State, Penn State, Colorado, Arizona State, Washington State, Wisconsin and Hawaii. His final four reportedly came down to Utah, UCLA, Colorado and Boise State.

Earning a rating of 90 or above put Misa in elite company among Boise State recruits.

Hank Bachmeier, who earned a 90 in 2019, also was at that level. Bachmeier spent last season at Louisiana Tech and transferred to Wake Forest this year for his final season of eligibility.

Former Boise State wide receiver Khalil Shakir earned a 91 from 247Sports in 2018 and was a standout for the Broncos. He looks poised for a breakout year in his third season with the NFL’s Buffalo Bills, especially after Stefon Diggs was traded to Houston.

More Boise State recruits with a rating of 90 or above: quarterback Brett Rypien (91), running back George Holani (90), defensive end Casey Kline (90), safety JL Skinner (90), defensive tackle Jeff Worthy (91), and running backs Ashton Jeanty (90) and Jambres Dubar (90).

Expectations were high when Misa showed up at Boise State in 2022, but he missed most of that season with an injury. He played in eight games last season, contributing mostly on special teams. The native of Tacoma, Washington, is transferring with three years of eligibility left.

Misa isn’t the only Boise State football player who has hopped into the transfer portal since it opened on April 16.

OL Favor Komolafe — The 6-foot-3, 307-pounder transferred to Boise State last year after one season at Los Medanos Community College in California. He did not appear in any games. He has three years of eligibility left. Komolafe announced Tuesday that he has a scholarship offer from Northern Arizona.

Edge James Wilborn Jr. — Wilborn joined the Broncos in 2021 as a three-star recruit from Avon Old Farms School in Connecticut. He missed last season because of an injury and hasn’t appeared in a game in three seasons. Wilborn has two years of eligibility left.

K/P Wyatt Redding — Redding joined the Broncos as a walk-on in 2022. He appeared in one game as a true freshman, but didn’t appear in any last season. He has three years of eligibility left.