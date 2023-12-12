Transfer portal: Anthony Johnson is on an official visit to Rutgers football

Youngstown State defensive tackle Anthony Johnson is currently taking an official visit to Rutgers football. Johnson could potentially fit a huge area of need for the Scarlet Knights.

Last season for the Penguins, Johnson had 22 total tackles with four sacks and a fumble recovery. He is a 6-foot-3, 295-pound defensive lineman.

He was offered by Rutgers on Dec. 5. Since entering the transfer portal last week, he also pulled in offers from Houston, Illinois, Michigan State, Pittsburgh, SMU and Wisconsin among others.

Johnson would likely step into the role being left by Isaiah Iton, a defensive tackle who transferred to Rutgers last offseason. At Youngstown State, he showed very well, moving fluidly in the interior.

He is solid in his gap assignments and is able to collapse the pocket. This fall in a loss at Ohio State, Johnson had two total tackles.

Iton’s performance for Rutgers was very strong and likely helped his NFL draft stock. He had 33 total tackles this season including a half-sack and a fumble recovery.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire