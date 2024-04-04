Transfer portal alert! Rutgers basketball lands transfer Zach Martini

Rutgers basketball landed their second commitment in the transfer portal on Wednesday night with the addition of Princeton forward Zach Martini.

Martini was one of the top targets on the Rutgers basketball portal board and twice was on campus within the past.

The 6-foot-7 forward averaged 8.4 points and 3.3 rebounds per game for Princeton. He started all 29 games for the Tigers as they finished their season in the opening round of the NIT with a loss to UNLV.

The 6-foot-7 forward scored 17 points in the loss.

In a win over Rutgers in what was the season opener for both teams, Martini scored 10 points in a win for the Ivy League program.

Martini made the announcement official on Wednesday with a social media post.

I’m excited to announce I’ll be committing to Rutgers University after graduating from Princeton this spring!CHOP 🪓🪓🪓 pic.twitter.com/ey73gXIiDm — Zach Martini (@zachmartini5587) April 4, 2024

Martini played his high school basketball at Gill St. Bernard’s School (Gladstone, New Jersey). He had an offer list that also included Columbia, Lafayette, Lehigh, Loyola (Maryland), Siena and Yale among others.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire