Late transfer portal additions Texas should consider

Even with spring football in full swing, Texas still has some holes on the roster that can easily be filled with an experienced transfer should they choose to do so.

Steve Sarkisian and his staff had a fantastic offseason already when it came down to recruiting and adding transfers, as their recruiting class finished No. 5 in 247Sports’ rankings and their transfer class finished in the top 10 as well.

However, even with all the additions made there is still room for improvements as it is unrealistic to expect multiple freshmen to arrive on campus and be ready to start. Regardless of position or ranking, not everyone can have an Xavier Worthy type of impact right away.

Sarkisian himself recently expressed that he is concerned at the lack of depth on the offensive side of the ball.

The one thing that jumps out is — and I know this is going to change dramatically come the fall — we’ve just got a lot more depth on defense than we do offensively because of the mid years. The majority of our mid years were on the defensive side of the ball. So I’m monitoring our offense as we go. We don’t have a great deal of depth at wide out. We don’t have a great deal of depth on the offensive line obviously right now, and then really at quarterback and not having Maalik. So that part we’ve just got to monitor now as we go and making sure we’re not just wearing these guys out.

Although there is a good group of players from the 2022 recruiting class coming in the fall as reinforcements, they will still be inexperienced and quite frankly be behind the learning curve since they didn’t enroll early. On the bright side for Texas, there are still some very talented transfers remaining in the portal that can also come in the fall with college experience and potentially make a difference.

Here are a few remaining transfers that the Longhorns should consider adding in order to shore up the roster.

Cam Johnson - WR - Vanderbilt

This would address one of Steve Sarkisian’s biggest concerns, as it seems even with the addition of Wyoming transfer Isaiah Neyor, Sarkisian is still worried about who can actually be available at the receiver position. If he wants to take a chance on former top recruits that fizzled out at their first stop, there are plenty of those in the portal, but Vanderbilt’s Cam Johnson is one of the more experienced and productive receivers available.

Johnson ranks as the No. 10 overall transfer available and put up some impressive numbers in Nashville. He recorded 124 receptions for 1,233 yards and 10 touchdowns over 26 games. Johnson also has two years of eligibility remaining, so he can provide somewhat of a longer term solution to replace Jordan Whittington, who announced his plans to leave after the 2022 season.

Enock Makonzo - LB - Coastal Carolina

Due to a recent activity on Twitter, it is evident that Texas is still on the prowl for a viable linebacker to come in and solidify the defense. While it seems this regime is to target players from major programs regardless of production, as we saw last season, a backup from Alabama or LSU doesn’t always equal success.

That is where Coastal Carolina’s Enock Makonzo comes into play, as he is a very productive and decorated player that is still on the market. He started these past two seasons and racked up an impressive 143 total tackles with 19.5 for a loss, and even earned an All-Sun Belt honorable mention nod.

Tyler Steen - OT - Vanderbilt

Back to Nashville we go, as offensive tackle Tyler Steen is one of the hottest commodities in the portal at the moment. He recently visited Alabama, and according to 247Sports has three other schools in the mix for him. While it may seem like the door is shut on the Longhorns, they were able to attract Isaiah Neyor even after he committed to Tennessee meaning it is never too late.

Although Texas brought in two five-star offensive linemen and a handful of other talented recruits, it is unlikely that they will be starting as freshmen. Steen would provide some much needed experience as he has 30 starts under his belt, and he can also shore up one of the tackle spots which were not very impressive in 2021. The only issue plaguing Texas at the moment is Steen’s decision is expected to come very soon, so would have to make a very late and impressive push.

Ochaun Mathis - DL - TCU

Ranked as the best remaining transfer in the portal, Texas is viewed as the favorite to land Mathis thanks to his relationship with new assistant to the head coach, Gary Patterson. However, he still plans on visiting a few other schools as he recently took an official to Nebraska.

Mathis would give Texas the legitimate pass rusher that they have been lacking since the departure of Joseph Ossai. In three full seasons at TCU, Mathis recorded 133 tackles, 26 tackles for a loss, and most importantly 12.5 sacks. Texas is one of the five finalists for his services as they are competing with USC, Ole Miss, Penn State and Nebraska. Sarkisian may need a major assist from Patterson to help reign in this transfer.

