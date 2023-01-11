Transfer OL target Micah Mazzccua picks Florida

Auburn has landed several proven offensive tackles from the transfer portal and is looking for help along the interior of the line now.

Former Baylor left guard Micah Mazzccua had Auburn in his final three but chose the Florida Gators over the Tigers Tuesday night. The 6-foot-5, 331-pounder started 10 games last season at left guard for Baylor and would have contended for a starting job on the Plains.

While the Tigers missed on Mazzccua, they did land another offensive lineman on Tuesday when four-star center Avery Jones flipped his commitment from Illinois to Auburn. The decision clearly angered Illinois head coach Bret Bielema who took to Twitter to complain.

After first alleging the flip was due to NIL in one tweet, he then acted like Illinois didn’t actually want Jones.

Jones started his career at North Carolina before transferring to East Carolina, where he started every game last season. The 6-foot-4, 290-pounder is Auburn’s 10th addition through the portal and third along the offensive lineman. The Tigers have also signed offensive tackles Dillon Wade and Gunner Britton.

Each of the transfers have been highly ranked, Jones was the No. 3 interior offensive lineman in the portal according to 247Sports. Wade and Britton were also four-star recruits and the No. 3 and No. 5 tackles respectively.

