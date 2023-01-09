Transfer OL target Micah Mazzccua sets commitment date

Auburn has already addressed multiple needs for the 2023 season through the transfer portal. The Tigers have added multiple defensive linemen and offensive tackles but so far have been unable to snag an interior offensive lineman.

That could be changing soon as interior offensive lineman Micah Mazzccua will be announcing his commitment on Tuesday at 8 p.m. He played left guard for the Baylor Bears and will be deciding between Auburn, Florida, and Nebraska.

The 6-foot-5 and 351-pound Mazzccua played in 21 games over the past two seasons for the Bears and was will have three seasons of eligibility at his next school.

The Baltimore, Maryland, native visited Auburn on Jan. 4 and has also taken visits to Florida and Nebraska since entering the portal on Dec. 18.

The Tigers have already landed offensive tackles Dillon Wade and Gunner Britton from the portal. Even if they do add Mazzccua the Tigers could still look to add another interior offensive lineman.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire