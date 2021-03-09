Transfer notebook: Liverpool players' contract headache, Arsenal and Chelsea eye Serie A right-back and more

Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mané, Jurgen Klopp and Georginio Wijnaldum — Liverpool's title-winning side may miss out on millions if they fail to qualify for Champions League - GETTY IMAGES

Liverpool players risk losing out on the full rewards of title-winning glory in their next contracts as they battle to stay in the Champions League.

Jürgen Klopp’s squad put themselves in a position for multi-million new deals when they sealed the Premier League last June, but no first-team players have extended their terms since and they could now drop out of the top four.

They fell to eighth place following a sixth consecutive defeat at Anfield on Sunday against Fulham, putting in doubt their place among Europe’s elite in a competition which earned them £95 million when they triumphed in 2019.

Some intermediaries fear Liverpool’s title, the club’s first 30 years, will be long forgotten when negotiating deals for players who have failed to get into the Champions League.

Klopp has a clutch of senior players with two full seasons left on their current deals, which is the time clubs usually look at extending terms. Virgil van Dijk, Sadio Mané, Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Fabinho and captain Jordan Henderson are among those who have 2023 deals.

Manchester City tied players to fresh deals soon after winning the two titles before Liverpool’s success last season. Kevin De Bruyne and Raheem Sterling earned significant pay rises in the months after winning the title in 2018. Following the defence of their crown Ilkay Gundogan, Bernardo Silva and Kyle Walker received fresh terms.

Klopp stated last week that he expects his players to remain at the club should they fail to make the Champions League, insisting “I know we have loyalty from the players”.

Salah has been questioned over his next contract during interviews with foreign media outlets and has said his future is in the hands of the club. Georginio Wijnaldum is the only senior player out of contract this summer and can talk to other clubs about a pre-contract for next season.

London calling for Hakimi as Inter face exodus

Arsenal and Chelsea are in the race to land Achraf Hakimi this summer following turmoil at Inter Milan.

The Italian club’s owners, Suning Holdings Group, have shut down their Chinese club and there are concerns their situation could impact on Inter.

Hakimi, 22, arrived at San Siro from Real Madrid last summer for £34 million but has interest from Premier League clubs should be made available to raise funds.

Arsenal are looking at right-backs and Hakimi is a player of interest, with Héctor Bellerín’s admirers in Europe weighing up a summer bid for the Spaniard.

At Chelsea he is seen as a player who could play further up the pitch, as a midfielder or winger, as Reece James is seen as a long-term right-back at Stamford Bridge.

Baah on the market after City move falters

Kwadwo Baah’s move from Rochdale to Manchester City collapsed at the medical stage of the deal.

City had agreed terms on the 18-year-old moving to the Etihad Stadium at the end of the season but the teenager will now be back on the market when his deal at Spotland expires in three months.

Premier League and European clubs have targeted the forward following his eye-catching performances in League One but talks with City progressed during January.

Baah had already had a trial at City earlier in his career and it was seen as the best place for his development, which would have seen him go out on loan for the 2021/22 campaign. He is still likely to leave this summer as clubs consider going back for him when his deal runs out.

The former Crystal Palace youth player has made 26 appearances this season as Rochdale battle against relegation to League Two but he has been earmarked as having potential to play in the Premier League.

Wednesday in fight to keep Harris

Sheffield Wednesday face a battle to keep Kadeem Harris at Hillsborough should they fail to secure safety in the Championship.

Darren Moore’s side are in the relegation zone and staring at a drop into League One, with Harris among the players out of contract in the summer.

Harris, 27, has Stoke City, Middlesbrough, Watford and Reading keeping a close eye on his situation and the clubs ready to consider taking him on a free transfer.