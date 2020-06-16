Transfer news: Werner to Chelsea update; Meunier to Tottenham

In transfer news there’s a Timo Werner Chelsea update, while Thomas Meunier has been linked with a move to Tottenham.

Firstly, we start in west London with a Timo Werner Chelsea update as he is edging closer to completing his move. A report from the London Evening Standard says that Werner’s move from Leipzig will be announced this week.

Chelsea will activate Werner’s $66 million release clause and the 24-year-old has reportedly told Leipzig he will not be a part of their UEFA Champions League squad for the quarterfinals and beyond in August.

This is a massive coup for Chelsea as Werner was wanted by Liverpool, Bayern Munich and many others across Europe but the German striker has chosen to sign for the Blues.

In terms of how he will fit into the Chelsea team, he will start over Tammy Abraham up top and could partner the England international, as well as play off the left. With Christian Pulisic, Callum Hudson-Odoi and Hakim Ziyech the supporting acts for Werner next season, he will get plenty of quality service and his clinical finishing will be key as only Man City have created more chances than Chelsea so far this season.

With Willian and Pedro set to leave, plus Olivier Giroud and Michy Batshuayi surplus to requirements, Frank Lampard will spruce up his attack and continues to be linked with Kai Havertz and others to provide Werner with chances.

Switching to north London, Tottenham are reportedly the frontrunners to sign right back Thomas Meunier on a free transfer this summer.

Meunier, 28, is out of contract at Paris Saint-Germain and the Belgium international has been a long-term target for Tottenham, Man United and Liverpool. Given the fact that free agents are now like gold dust and Daniel Levy is set to give Mourinho very limited transfer funds, this deal makes sense for everyone.

According to the Daily Express, Meunier is a player Jose Mourinho likes and wants to bring in to strengthen his defense. Spurs have an ace up their sleeve too, with Toby Alderweireld a close friend of Meunier and they hope that brings him to north London.

Meunier is an attacking right back who is versatile and Mourinho could really use a solid, dependable defender to help shore up his defense. Going forward we know Spurs are the business with Kane, Son, Alli, Bergwijn and Moura, among others, so dangerous. Meunier would be a great addition to try and sort out their defense.

