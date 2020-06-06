Transfer news: Werner to Chelsea update; Aarons to Arsenal

In transfer news there has been an update from RB Leipzig on a possible move for Timo Werner to Chelsea, while Arsenal have been linked with a move for Max Aarons.

First up, it seemed like Timo Werner was heading to Chelsea for $62 million as the Premier League club were set to met his release clause which expires in less than 10 days time and he’d held talks with the Blues (led by undercover agent Petr Cech and phone calls from Frank Lampard) and told them he would join them.

Not so fast, says RB Leipzig CEO Oliver Mintzlaff.

“We haven’t had an exchange with Chelsea yet. So far, Timo Werner has not drawn the clause, nor has a club sent a transfer contract. We have nothing to report and do not take part in the daily speculation,” Mintzlaff said after Leipzig’s disappointing 1-1 draw with Paderborn on Saturday.

Now, this update isn’t too surprising as Chelsea have until Monday, June 15, to trigger the $62 million clause in Werner’s contract.

Still, it may suggest that the deal isn’t quite as far down the line as other reports have suggested and maybe, just maybe, others clubs like Liverpool or Man United, will come back in to try and hijack Chelsea’s deal for Werner, 24.

The German striker has scored 31 goals in 41 appearance for Leipzig this season and given the fact that only Man City have created more chances than Chelsea in the Premier League this season, Lampard’s side need a clinical finisher in the final third.

Werner fits that bill and could play alongside Abraham or instead of him. Either way, his pace, finishing and movement should suit the Premier League well. Let’s see if this deal gets over the line.

Aarons

Switching from west London to north London, Arsenal are said to be interested in signing Norwich City right back Max Aarons, 20. According to multiple reports, the Gunners want to sign the talented young English full back but are bulking at the $38 million transfer fee.

Aarons has had a fine first season in the Premier League and has improved his defensive capabilities as well as keeping his attacking instincts and providing an outlet down the right flank in Daniel Farke’s attack-minded team. If the Canaries are relegated, Aarons will be chased by plenty of Premier League clubs along with Todd Cantwell, Emiliano Buendia, Ben Godfrey and Teemu Pukki.

As for this report, it suggests Arsenal are very keen on Aarons but given their current financial situation they are unlikely to spend big this summer.

That is an issue but Norwich will probably be willing to sell off at least a few of their young stars this summer to negate potential relegation, especially due to the financial issues from the coronavirus pandemic.

With Cedric Soares on loan until the end of this season and expected to sign a permanent deal in the summer when he is a free agent, plus Hector Bellerin and Ainsley Maitland-Niles as right back options, do Arsenal need a right back?

Tottenham seem to be more likely to make a move for Aarons who has bene consistently linked with them. That said, Arsenal need defensive help too and Aarons fits the bill as a young, hungry player that Mikel Arteta wants to be the future of the Gunners.

