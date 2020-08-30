Transfer news: Van de Beek to Man Utd; Ndombele out at Spurs

Today’s Premier League transfer news includes a Donny van de Beek – Man United move, Tanguy Ndombele’s departure from Spurs, and James Rodriguez set to join Everton…

Man United, Real Madrid battling for Van de Beek

Presumably, Manchester United will sign someone this summer. So far, the Red Devils have only been linked with half the world’s best players under the sun, but not a single player has arrived at Old Trafford as of yet. The latest budding superstar reportedly drawing interest is Ajax midfielder Donny van de Beek. The 23-year-old has been a stalwart for the Eredivisie side since breaking into the first team in 2016. Unfortunately for United, they’re not the only ones interested. Real Madrid, who have every bit the desperate need for an injection of youth in midfield — perhaps even more so — are also sniffing around.

Spurs want top-dollar for Ndombele

Inter Milan want Ndombele, Jose Mourinho would be happy to see Ndombele leave, and Ndombele probably wants out of his current situation, so what’s the hold-up to satisfy all involved parties? Money, of course. Daniel Levy reportedly wants to recoup every bit of the $73 million Spurs paid for the French midfielder just one year ago, and Inter are unwilling — maybe unable — to pay that much. Previous reports claimed that Inter were also willing to include star center back Milan Skriniar as part of the deal to sign Ndombele.

James, Allan to have medicals at Everton

Everton are reportedly closing in on signing a pair of rather expensive 29-year-old South Americans in James Rodriguez, from Real Madrid, and Allan, from Napoli. Coincidentally, Madrid and Napoli are two of the last three clubs managed by current Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti. The pair are set to have medicals at Goodison Park early this week, paving the way for official announcements shortly thereafter. Rodriguez’s move is expected to be a loan for the final year of his current contract, while Allan will reportedly cost the Toffees $33 million.

Holding heading to Newcastle

Rob Holding will likely have to go out on loan to get the game time he requires following the arrival of Gabriel at Arsenal. Newcastle United could use another sturdy center back — what mid-table-to-bottom-half side couldn’t? — thus a deal is reportedly close to being agreed for Holding to spend the 2020-21 season at St. James’ Park.

