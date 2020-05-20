Transfer news: Traore to Man United; Kluivert to Arsenal

In the latest transfer news Man United are among many clubs linked with a move for Adama Traore, while Justin Kluivert could be heading to Arsenal as part of a swap deal.

A report in France from 10 Sport claims that Man United, Liverpool and Man City all want to sign Traore, 24, from Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Traore has been a revelation this season as everything seems to have clicked for the Barcelona academy product. After spells at Aston Villa and Middlesbrough when he first arrived in England, Traore has taken improved his pace and power but the big change this season has been his end product.

Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola have revealed their admiration for Traore and even though he’s said he’s extremely happy at Wolves and has three years left on his current contract, the big boys are circling as Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Real Madrid have also been linked with a move for the unstoppable winger.

Traore would suit Man City and Liverpool with their high-pressing style but at Man United he would be the perfect weapon on the counter alongside Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial. With six goals and seven assists this season his link-up play with Raul Jimenez has been key and Wolves know they can ask for a huge price for Traore when the inevitable offers arrive.

Wolves will not want to sell Traore but it all depends if he wants to stay at Wolves and if they can qualify for the UEFA Champions League this season or next. The way he plays is the future of the game.

Speaking about the future, it is believed Roma are willing to offer Justin Kluivert to Arsenal as they try to sign playmaker Henrikh Mkhitaryan permanently.

The Armenian star is currently on loan at Roma from Arsenal and he never really settled at Arsenal or Man United in the Premier League. However, Mkhitaryan, 31, has become a key player for Roma but the Italian club are in the middle of a stalled takeover and aren’t willing to pay the $13 million asking price.

Instead, they have asked for $18 million and Mkhitaryan for young winger Kluivert. Would a swap deal like that work?

Kluivert, 21, burst onto the scene at Roma a few seasons ago after he moved from Ajax. He was linked with a move to Arsenal in the past and the key to this deal is his agent is Mino Raiola, who is also Mkhitaryan’s agent, so a swap deal could be on the cards. That would suit both Arsenal and Roma as both have reported financial issues, which have worsened during the coronavirus pandemic.

Kluivert, the son of Dutch legend Patrick, has scored seven goals and added one assist in 27 appearances in all competitions this season as he’s tried to help the Italian giants clinch a top four spot in Serie A.

In a swap deal, one club usually makes out better than the other (although you could argue Arsenal and Man United equally lost in the Mkhitaryan-Alexis Sanchez swap…) and Arsenal should do this deal if Kluivert is available. Of course, they have to fork out some cash too but the young Dutch winger has plenty of potential and they need some extra attacking options out wide with Nicolas Pepe and Bukayo Saka their main wingers, while Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was chucked out wide in recent months.

Mikel Arteta wants young, hungry players to be the hallmark of his new-look Arsenal and Kluivert ticks all of the boxes and would cost a lot more to buy outright if Roma didn’t want Mkhitaryan as part of the deal. Do the deal, Mikel.

