Transfer news: Spurs have Gareth Bale price; Inter eyes Eriksen-Isco swap

A report out of Spain claims that Jose Mourinho is hopeful of a cut-rate deal to bring Gareth Bale to North London on a permanent basis.

The Tottenham Hotspur boss currently has the Welsh star on loan, and Bale has begun to find his form with a goal and an assist in just over 300 minutes of play between the Premier League and the Europa League.

Bale is averaging about 1.5 shots and just under one key pass per game for Spurs, where he made his name in two massive seasons before leaving for Real in 2013.

According to Mundo Deportivo, Mourinho thinks the price tag for Bale could be just under $18 million, as Real Madrid would love to get his big salary off the books.

Has he done enough already to seal a deal on that fee? Health will also play a role and, of course, so will good performances more and more often.

Here’s another interesting bit of Spurs-related gossip from Monday: Inter Milan is reportedly hoping to lure Real Madrid into a swap deal for former Tottenham star Christian Eriksen.

Real would take on the Danish playmaker in exchange for Isco, who has been in-and-out of the Starting XI for Zinedine Zidane’s mercurial champions.

