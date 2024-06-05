Transfer news: Sesko to Chelsea, Arsenal, Manchester United

Chelsea are said to be confident of challenging Arsenal and Manchester United for the signing of Benjamin Sesko this summer, according to a report.

The London Evening Standard says that Chelsea want to sign Sesko, 21, as the Slovenian forward has a very juicy $71 million release clause in his RB Leipzig contract.

Per the report, Arsenal are trying to pay a little less than the release clause but Chelsea are willing to pay it all up front in order to speak with Sesko direct. Our partners at Sky in Germany also say that Manchester United want to sign Sesko and have been in touch and claim that his release clause runs out on June 30.

That deadline has clubs across European scrambling for the talented, and clinical, forward.

Where is the best fit for Sesko: Man United, Chelsea or Arsenal?

Well, Arsenal are obviously in the Champions League and heading in a great direction under Mikel Arteta so that gives them the edge over Man United and Chelsea. Sesko also knows he would provide the Arsenal attack with another clinical finisher who is flexible in where they can play.

That lack of a clinical finisher didn't really stop Arsenal in their Premier League title push last season as the likes of Bukayo Saka, Leandro Trossard and especially Kai Havertz chipped in with the goals and even Martin Odegaard and Declan Rice put up very decent numbers from midfield. But with Gabriel Jesus struggling with form and injury and Eddie Nketiah not breaking through, the main area Arsenal need to strengthen is another forward option. The Gunners have to go all-out for Sesko and it would be a very good fit for both parties.

As for Chelsea, well, they obviously lover a scattergun approach to signings and although they have Christopher Nkunku (who will hopefully stay fit for the upcoming season) and Nicolas Jackson in attack, who knows how they will fare under new manager Enzo Maresca this upcoming season. Sesko should probably stay clear of Chelsea until things are clearer as to the direction of the club but you can guarantee they will match, or better, what Arsenal and Man United are offering the young striker.

And then there is Manchester United. Well, whoever the manager is there next season you can actually see Sesko thriving at Old Trafford. He is quick on the counter, loves to run in-behind and with Alejandro Garnacho on one wing, Rasmus Hojlund holding the ball up in attack and Bruno Fernandes feeding balls through to him, Sesko could have a really great system around him at United.

Arsenal should be his destination of choice, then Man United and then Chelsea.