Transfer news: Sancho transfer fee set; Zouma to Tottenham

In the latest transfer news an updated transfer fee has been revealed for Man United target Jadon Sancho, while Kurt Zouma has been linked with a move to Tottenham.

First up, not a day goes by without a new story on Jadon Sancho potentially leaving Borussia Dortmund as Man United, Liverpool and Chelsea seem to be the frontrunners to sign the England international.

According to the Telegraph, the 20-year-old winger will be available for $135 million this summer as Dortmund have admitted on several previous occasions that the Watford and Man City academy product will not be with them for much longer. The report also states that Man United are the frontrunners but are wary of paying the biggest transfer fee in Premier League amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Sancho has scored 17 goals and added 16 assists in the Bundesliga this season and is having the best campaign of his fledgling career. Man United seems the most obvious destination for Sancho, as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has made signing young, British talent his top priority. See: Maguire, Harry; Wan-Bissaka, Aaron and James, Daniel.

Can Man United, or any club for that matter, afford Sancho right now? If anybody can, it is Man United.

Their pursuit of Sancho this summer is likely to hinge on whether or not the qualify for the Champions League via a fourth or maybe fifth place (if Man City’s UEFA ban is confirmed, fifth place in the PL will likely be given a UCL spot) finish, as executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward has previously mentioned that getting back into the UCL group stage will have a massive impact on their finances.

Sancho’s talent is undoubted and clubs across Europe want to sign him. With Marcus Rashford, Paul Pogba, Anthony Martial and Bruno Fernandes all part of Man United’s attacking lineup, there is a missing piece of the superstar jigsaw on the right wing. That is where Sancho comes in.

Zouma

Moving from Manchester to London, it appears that Kurt Zouma could be linking up with his former boss Jose Mourinho or heading back to Everton.

Zouma, 25, has been in and out of the Chelsea team this season under Frank Lampard and like most of the Blues defense he’s had a topsy-turvy campaign.

A report from the Daily Express says Everton (who loaned Zouma for the entire 2018-19 season) want him back at Goodison Park on a permanent basis but Tottenham are also keen on the French international. It is reported that Chelsea would allow Zouma to leave on a permanent deal for around $25.2 million.

Zouma signed for Chelsea when Mourinho was in his second stint in charge at Stamford Bridge and the Portuguese coach was a big fan of him. His Chelsea career suffered a cruel blow in 2016 when he suffered a serious knee injury when landing after an aerial challenge against Man United, but Zouma has been able to work his way back to full fitness, for the most part, at Everton last season and then with Chelsea this season.

Chelsea have been linked with Ben Chilwell, Nicolas Tagliafico, Achraf Hakimi and Nathan Ake, among many others, and sprucing up their defense is obviously key for Frank Lampard, as he also spends big on freshening up his attack. With Zouma not seeming to fit in his plans as Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen, Fikayo Tomori and Cesar Azpilicueta ahead of him in the pecking order, it is probably best for his career if he moves to a club where he will play regularly.

Zouma would do that at both Everton and Tottenham, although it seems unlikely Chelsea would sell Zouma to Spurs as they’d be strengthening a direct top four, and London, rival. At Spurs he would surely be a starter and Mourinho is desperate to strengthen his defense which has leaked goals ever since he arrived in north London. As for Everton, Michael Keane and Yerry Mina have developed a good partnership and the versatile Mason Holgate is an option too, but Zouma would probably start at Goodison.

It is likely Zouma will leave Chelsea this summer and it seems like Tottenham would be the best move for him, but it may not be the best move for Chelsea.

