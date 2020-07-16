Transfer news: Sancho to Man United update; Koulibaly to Man City

In the latest transfer news there is an update on Jadon Sancho to Manchester United, while a price has been set for Kalidou Koulibaly to Manchester City.

[ MORE: New PL TV schedule ]

Starting in the red half of Manchester, things have gone a little quiet in recent weeks when it comes to talk about Jadon Sancho to Manchester United but the latest update is interesting.

Multiple outlets, including this one from Bild in Germany, state that Borussia Dortmund are waiting for a $137 million offer to arrive from Man United for the English winger.

Sancho, 20, has dazzled at Dortmund over the last two seasons and his stock has risen considerably. However, with Mason Greenwood, Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial thriving in attack at Man United, is there a need for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to spend big on a new winger?

They’ve been linked with Mikel Oyarzabal and many others in recent weeks as alternatives to Sancho, who is probably the most expensive winger out there right now. There’s a reason for that because his quality is obvious and his poise on the ball and creativity in the final third would give Man United something slightly different.

If Man United are willing to spend this type of cash on Sancho, a report from the Manchester Evening News says he wants to return to Manchester after his time at Man City’s youth academy before he left for Dortmund.

Koulibaly to Manchester City

Switching to Sancho’s former club, Kalidou Koulibaly continues to be linked with a host of teams across Europe and the latest reports says Manchester City have been quoted a price for the superb Senegalese center back.

Koulibaly, 29, will be available for $82 million this summer, according to the Daily Mirror, and Pep Guardiola wants a new center back to help solidify his Man City team.

We’ve all seen how badly Man City have struggled this season when Aymeric Laporte has been out injured as John Stones and Nicolas Otamendi have struggled, while Vincent Kompany was never replaced as youngster Eric Garcia is still raw and Fernandinho has had to play out of position at center back for vast swathes of the season .

Story continues

Koulibaly would be a perfect fit for this Man City team but he seems pretty happy at Napoli. It’s safe to say Man City are not alone in wanting Koulibaly but now they know they will be in the Champions League next season and they have extra funds coming in from that, Guardiola can kick on with his defensive rebuilding plans.

In an ideal world, that rebuild would center around Koulibaly who has been one of the most consistent defenders in Europe over the past few years.

Transfer news: Sancho to Man United update; Koulibaly to Man City originally appeared on NBCSports.com