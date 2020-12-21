Transfer news: Salah to leave Liverpool; Bissouma to Manchester United

The transfer news keeps on coming as Mohamed Salah to leave Liverpool and Yves Bissouma to Manchester United, Liverpool and Arsenal are just a few of the latest reports doing the rounds.

Let’s start with the Salah talk first, as the 28-year-old Egyptian star has been in the news this week after an eye-catching interview about heading to La Liga and then being put on the bench by Jurgen Klopp…

This talk came out of nowhere as Salah spoke to Spanish outlet AS about his future and hinted that Barcelona and Real Madrid could be a good destination for him. He also revealed his anger and not being named captain for a recent Champions League game.

According to Egyptian legend Mohamed Aboutrika, Liverpool are thinking about selling Salah in the upcoming windows and the Egyptian winger has a lot of reasons to be unhappy.

Latest comments on Salah will concern Liverpool

Talking to beIN Sports the former striker had this to say about Salah’s current situation at Anfield.

“I called Salah about his situation at Liverpool and he is upset, but that would never affect his performance on the field,” Aboutrika said. “I know that Salah is not happy in Liverpool, he told me the reasons why he is not happy but they are secrets and I cannot talk about it in public. One of the reasons that made Salah angry was that he was not the captain against Midtjylland.”

Aboutrika then went on to say that he believes Liverpool want to sell Salah to cash in on him while he is in his prime.

“If Salah was a player at Real Madrid or Barcelona, and playing at the same level as Liverpool, he would’ve won the Ballon d’Or, and it is normal for a Spanish newspaper to ask Salah about Real Madrid and Barcelona. In my opinion, Liverpool are considering selling Salah for economic purposes. I do not have any influence over Salah’s decisions, he is my friend and brother, and he is smart enough to know what is best for him.”

Klopp has said he is ‘fine’ with Salah’s comments, but this is all getting a little more serious now. Salah does seem to have a bit of an edge to his personality, as we’ve seen from a few disagreements with teammates and not being happy about being subbed off. Liverpool sold Phillipe Coutinho for big bucks and used the money wisely, and perhaps they are looking to sell Salah this summer to fuel their next rebuild under Klopp?

Salah has a contract until 2023 at Liverpool, but there seems to be a lot of talk and the deeper you dig, the more it starts to make sense.

Bissouma to Manchester United? Liverpool and Arsenal also want Brighton star

A report from the Daily Express claims that Yves Bissouma to Manchester United could happen, as the Malian midfielder has been in sensational form for the Seagulls.

Bissouma, 24, has previously been linked with a move to Arsenal, but this report suggests that Manchester United and Liverpool also want the silky holding midfielder.

According to his agent, Michael N’Cho, there are six clubs who want to sign Bissouma (Monaco and two La Liga clubs are also interested) who is valued at $46 million but Brighton. He arrived from Lille in 2018 for $20 million and has been pretty much a regular since then, and has a contract at Brighton until 2023.

Per the report, Manchester United want a box-to-box midfielder to replace Paul Pogba (as he looks to be moving on), while Nemanja Matic is also coming towards the end of his career. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has wanted a holding midfielder for quite some time, but Liverpool are also said to be keen as they look like losing Georginio Wijnaldum on a free transfer next summer.

Bissouma has a knack for scoring superb goals from long-range, but what is most impressive about his play is how often he wins the ball back and how composed he is when gets on the ball.

