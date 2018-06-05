Transfer news & rumours LIVE: Ronaldo's incredible Madrid demands - including contract until he's 39!

Ronaldo's astonishing €75m wage demands

Cristiano Ronaldo apparently wanted €75 million (£66m/$88m) a year, an increase of over €30m (£26m/$35m) on his current deal, to commit his future to Real Madrid, claims Cadena COPE.

The Portugal international's future at Madrid is currently up in the air after he hinted he could be leaving the club following the Champions League final .

And he apparently wants a six-year deal until 2024 to stay at the Bernabeu - a contract that would take him through to 39 years old.

Zidane's Real exit down to Hazard & De Gea dispute

An argument with Real Madrid president Florentino Perez over the potential signings of Eden Hazard and David de Gea played a role in Zinedine Zidane's resignation, claims The Sun.

The Frenchman announced his shock departure just days after winning a third consecutive Champions League crown, leaving many to question his reasons.

The newspaper reports that a key factor was a clash of opinion with Perez, who did not share Zidane's desire to sign Hazard from Chelsea, while the Frenchman did not agree with the president's ongoing pursuit of Manchester United goalkeeper De Gea.

Man Utd reach agreement to sign Fred

Manchester United have announced an agreement with Shakhtar Donetsk for the transfer of midfielder Fred.

The finishing touches are now being put on the £52.5 million (€61m/$70m) signing, with the Brazil international arriving for a medical on Monday.

Read the full story on Goal right here!

Arsenal sign Lichtsteiner

Arsenal have announced the signing of right-back Stephan Lichtsteiner from Juventus on a free transfer.

The 34-year-old Swiss international becomes Unai Emery's first signing as Gunners manager.

Lichtsteiner joined Juve from Lazio in 2011 and won the Serie A title in all seven of his seasons in Turin.

Read the full story on Goal right here!

De Gea 'happy' at Man Utd

David de Gea says he is "happy" at Manchester United amid renewed speculation that Real Madrid want to sign him.

The Spanish goalkeeper has long been linked with a move to the Bernabeu although he says he is remaining "calm" and that he is content with where he is at the moment.

Check out the full story on Goal!

Sokratis snubs Man Utd for Arsenal

Sokratis Papastathopoulos rejected Manchester United in favour of a move to Arsenal, his father has revealed.

Goal confirmed reports in late May which suggested a deal was almost done for the Greece international, and he has now travelled to England to put the finishing touches to a summer transfer.

Check out the full story on Goal!

Boateng targets Barcelona or Man Utd move

Levante striker Emmanuel Boateng says he wants to play for one of the biggest clubs in the world within the next five years.

The Ghanaian says that both Barcelona and Manchester United "excite" him as he plots a move away from the Liga side who finished 15th in the table in the 2017-18 season.

Check out the full story on Goal!

Man City expect scramble for Jorginho

Manchester City are preparing for Napoli to make their lives difficult in their pursuit of midfielder Jorginho.

City board member Alberto Galassi has admitted that the Premier League champions are following the Italy international but feels talks could drag until close to the transfer deadline.

Click here for the full story on Goal!

Neymar in London for talks with Tuchel

Neymar is set to hold talks with new Paris Saint-Germain coach Thomas Tuchel in London over his future, The Sun reports.

The Brazilian attacker is in England for his country's friendly against Croatia and the newspaper reports Tuchel arrived this week.

Neymar continues to be linked with a move to Real Madrid and may be looking to sound out the former Borussia Dortmund boss to see if their ambitions align ahead of next season.

Dalot set for Man Utd medical

Diogo Dalet is set to have a medical at Manchester United to complete a move from Porto, according to Sky Sports .

Goal revealed last week that the Red Devils are confident of landing the 19-year-old full-back by triggering his €20 million (£17.5m/$23m) release clause and the deal looks set to be completed in the coming days.

Rooney not wanted by Everton

Everton are set to tell Wayne Rooney that he is allowed to leave this summer, The Mirror claims.

The England international has been linked with a move to MLS in recent weeks and is no longer wanted by the Toffees following the arrival of technical director Marcel Brands and new manager Marco Silva.

Umtiti wants Griezmann at Barca

Barcelona defender Samuel Umtiti has committed his future to the La Liga champions and is now hoping his France team-mate Antoine Griezmann will join him.

Umtiti, who signed a new deal with the club Monday, admitted he has not discussed the matter with the forward, but thinks it would be "fantastic" if he were to make the switch this summer.

Read the full story on Goal!

Strootman happy at Roma

Roma midfielder Kevin Strootman does not want to be drawn into discussions into his future and declared himself happy to be at Roma.

The midfielder has been linked with a move away from the capital club this summer but speaking after the Netherlands 1-1 draw against Italy, Strootman said he "has a contract", had not signed with another club, and that he was happy in Rome.

Read the full story on Goal!

Pastore wages could end West Ham move

Javier Pastore's wage demands could put an end to a potential move to West Ham, says Sky Sports .

The Premier League side hope to sign the midfielder from Paris Saint-Germain, but are reluctant to match the wages he is being paid in Paris and his demands of £190,000 per week are said to be too high.

Juve eye Eriksen as Pjanic successor

Juventus see Christian Eriksen as an ideal replacement should Miralem Pjanic leave the club in the near future, Calciomercato reports.

The Bianconeri have no intention of selling Pjanic, but fear a gigantic bid could force their hand in the summer and they are looking for alternative options.

Eriksen has emerged as their top target, but are aware Tottenham will set a huge asking price.

Inter enter race to sign Malcom

Inter are the latest team to join the list of clubs hoping to sign Malcom from Bordeaux, according to Calciomercato .

The 21-year-old winger is expected to leave the Ligue 1 side after an impressive season and has already attracted interest from Manchester United, Arsenal and Liverpool, but Inter are set for talks with his agent and will discuss a potential move.

Liverpool table €90m Oblak bid

Liverpool have stepped up their efforts to land Atletico Madrid goalkeeper Jan Oblak by tabling a €90 million (£79m/$105m) bid, claims Don Balon .

The Reds are expected to bring in a replacement for Loris Karius this summer following his disastrous showing in the Champions League final.

Oblak has been a long-standing target for the Reds and Jurgen Klopp has now made a move for a man with a €100m (£87m$117m) release clause.

Leicester want City player in Mahrez deal

Leicester City want Manchester City to include Patrick Roberts in a part-exchange deal for Riyad Mahrez, The Telegraph reports.

City are in talks with the Foxes over the Algeria star and are looking to seal a £60 million (€68m/£80m) move in the close-season.

Leicester hope to make sure they land a good talent to replace one of their key men and hope City will let the 21-year-old go.

Mane agrees to join Madrid

Liverpool forward Sadio Mane has agreed a deal to join Real Madrid, according to France Football.

Though no agreement has been reached between the two clubs - with Goal understanding the Reds would not be willing to sell at any price - the Senegal international was happy to leave Anfield for Santiago Bernabeu.

The deal could now be in jeopardy, though, with Zinedine Zidane's departure from Madrid potentially set to alter the Blancos' transfer plans.

Arsenal lead way for Fellaini

Arsenal lead the way in the race to secure Marouane Fellaini's signature, according to the Times.

Although Manchester United are trying to tie the Belgian to a new contract and AC Milan are also in the hunt, it is the Gunners who are out in front.

Unai Emery had previously tried to sign him when in charge of Paris Saint-Germain.