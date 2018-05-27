Transfer news & rumours LIVE: Bale seeking Man Utd move

Bale seeking Man Utd move

Gareth Bale wants to leave Real Madrid for Manchester United when the summer transfer window opens, reports The Independent .

The Wales international revealed after netting a match-winning brace in the Champions League final that he will be weighing up his options after slipping down the pecking order in Spain.

United have been long-standing suitors and Bale is open to making his way to Old Trafford if salary issues can be ironed out.

Liverpool step up Donnarumma pursuit

Loris Karius' Champions League woes have convinced Liverpool to step up their pursuit of Milan's Gianluigi Donnarumma, reports La Repubblica.

Karius made two huge errors in Saturday's final to help Real Madrid to a 3-1 victory.

And the newspaper claims that the Reds have wasted no time in contacting Donnarumma's agent Mino Raiola in order to initiate talks over a summer transfer.

Pogba wants Juventus return

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba will be on his way back to Juventus this summer if he gets his way, Tuttosport claims.

The France international has had to deal with a great deal of criticism at Old Trafford since his move two years ago and is longing for a move back to Italy.

Agent Mino Raiola is working hard to make the deal happen, although Pogba would need to take a pay cut.

Paris Saint-Germain are also reportedly tracking the star with an eye to a transfer.

Three options for Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo has three options to consider after hinting at a move away from Real Madrid, claims Don Balon .

The Portuguese superstar has sparked a transfer storm with his comments after the Champions League and could soon be heading back to Manchester United.

Big-spending Paris Saint-Germain are also in the mix, though, while an offer from MLS has been tabled.

Wenger considering Japan return

Arsene Wenger is considering a return to Japan as he ponders his next move, according to the Daily Mail .

The 68-year-old has departed Arsenal following a 22-year spell as Gunners boss, but is keen to take on another challenge and Asia could be his next destination.

Wenger, who has also been linked with posts in Europe, managed in Japan prior to taking the Arsenal job, leading the fortunes of J. League side Nagoya Grampus Eight.

Arsenal face Forsberg fight

Arsenal are set to face competition in their efforts to sign RB Leipzig forward Emil Forsberg, with Calciomercato claiming that the Swede has been offered to Juventus.

Atletico Madrid are also reported to be keen on the highly-rated 26-year-old winger.

Strinic confirms Milan move

Ivan Strinic has confirmed that he will be joining AC Milan on a three-year contract this summer.

The Croatia international defender leaves Sampdoria as a free agent.

Ronaldo in further exit hint

Cristiano Ronaldo claims his Real Madrid future will not be determined by money or glory after hinting that he could make a move away from the Santiago Bernabeu.

The Portuguese sparked a transfer storm after helping the Blancos to Champions League glory and has done little since them to quash the exit talk.

Man Utd to make Hart move

Manchester United are planning a shock raid on arch-rivals Manchester City which will see Joe Hart become their new back-up goalkeeper, reports The Sun .

The England international, who has been overlooked for World Cup duty this summer, has spent the last two seasons on loan at Torino and West Ham.

Questions have been asked of his form during those spells, but Jose Mourinho fears losing Sergio Romero this summer and sees Hart as an ideal experienced option to provide cover for David de Gea.

Fekir: Liverpool deal not close

Nabil Fekir has told TF1 that he is "not close" to a move to Liverpool.

The Lyon attacker wants time to make his mind up over a summer move, with Arsenal and Chelsea reportedly interested in his services.

I bet Ronaldo will stay at Madrid - Casemiro

Although Cristiano Ronaldo suggested in the wake of the Champions League final on Saturday that he might leave Real Madrid, team-mate Casemiro does not think so.

Indeed, the Brazil international is even prepared to put his money where his mouth is.

Balotelli to Parma?

Free agent Mario Balotelli could move to Parma this summer, according to Corriere della Sera.

The Italy international has stated that he wants to move back to Serie A after two years with Nice, although Napoli and Roma are thought to lead the race for his signature.

Parma, meanwhile, were only promoted back into the top flight this summer after financial difficulties.

Inter want Politano

In form Sassuolo attacker Matteo Politano is the subject of interest from numerous top Serie A sides, including Napoli, AC Milan and Inter, according to Gazzetta dello Sport .

He scored seven times in 10 Serie A matches at the end of the season and earned a call up to the Italy side.

Luciano Spalletti, Inter's boss, is especially keen on the forward to reinforce his attack.

Mourinho sees Fred path clear

Jose Mourinho has seen the path cleared for Manchester United to sign Shakhtar Donetsk midfielder Fred, with the Daily Star claiming that Manchester City have pulled out of the race.

The Red Devils are now ready to push through a £53 million ($71m) for the Brazilian, who has been a long-standing target for those at Old Trafford.

Ronaldo hints at Real exit

Cristiano Ronaldo has declared “it was very nice to be at Real Madrid” following his club’s third straight Champions League title, promising to explain more on the potential transfer bombshell in the coming days.

The Portuguese superstar has been linked with the likes of Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United in recent times, while a move to China has also been mooted.

Bale to discuss Madrid future

Gareth Bale hinted a summer move away from Real Madrid could be on the cards after stepping off the bench to make a record-breaking contribution to a historic Champions League victory over Liverpool.

The Wales international is reported to be registering on the transfer radar at Manchester United and Bayern Munich after enduring form and fitness issues in Spain over recent years.

Martial discussing new deal

Manchester United have opened contract extension talks with Anthony Martial, according to The Sun .

The France international has been linked with a move elsewhere this summer, but the Red Devils are reluctant to let him leave and are hoping to prolong an agreement which already includes an option through to 2020.

Emery eyeing Dortmund defender

Arsenal are readying an approach for Borussia Dortmund centre-half Sokratis Papastathopoulos, claims the Daily Mail .

Unai Emery is eager to bolster the defensive options he inherited from Arsene Wenger and considers the Greece international to be an ideal addition at around £15 million ($20m).

Arsenal turn attention to Rico

Sevilla goalkeeper Sergio Rico is now Arsenal's favoured option to succeed Petr Cech, reports Spanish outlet Fichajes .

The Gunners were reported to be keen on Bayer Leverkusen star Bernd Leno, but they are now prepared to look elsewhere for a new long-term No.1.

Messi wants Pjanic purchase

Lionel Messi has called on Barcelona to land Juventus midfielder Miralem Pjanic, according to Don Balon .

With the Catalan giants having lost long-serving captain Andres Iniesta, a proven winner with the Serie A champions is considered to be an ideal alternative in that role.

Gunners open Praet talks

Arsenal have opened discussions regarding a possible deal for Sampdoria star Dennis Praet, reports Gianluca Di Marzio .

The Belgian midfielder is a top target for Unai Emery and initial talks have been held with the 24-year-old's agent.

Everton enter Rose chase

Everton look to have edged ahead of Manchester United in the race for Tottenham full-back Danny Rose, claims The Sun .

The Red Devils have long been linked with the England international, but that interest appears to have cooled and the Toffees are ready to steal in.