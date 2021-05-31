Transfer news: Romelu Lukaku to Chelsea

The latest transfer news sees Romelu Lukaku linked with a move to his former club Chelsea.

A few days after winning the UEFA Champions League, it appears that Chelsea will waste no time in strengthening their squad.

Thomas Tuchel spoke with Chelsea owner Roman Abbramovich for the first time on the pitch after leading the Blues to European glory, and the German coach is set to sign a new long-term contract in the coming days.

It appears the wheels are in motion to award Tuchel for a stunning first five months in charge with a few new players too…

Latest transfer news

Chelsea chase new striker

Their main priority appears to be a new central striker, as the likes of Timo Werner and Kai Havertz have struggled to score goals all season long.

According to a report from the Guardian, Chelsea looks set to make a move for Lukaku, 28, as he is the most affordable option.

With both Harry Kane and Erling Haaland linked with huge moves to Chelsea, it is believed Lukaku will be available for just over $142 million.

Per the report, Chelsea will look to offload Tammy Abraham, Ross Barkley, Emerson Palmieri, Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Fikayo Tomori to fund the move for Lukaku.

The report also states that Chelsea may add a new center back and central midfielder with Jerome Boateng, Niklas Sule, Julian Wiegl, Eduardo Camavinga, Aurelien Tchouameni and Declan Rice all mentioned.

Inter’s owners are desperate to sell players and balance the books, but don’t want to lose Lukaku. Having already lost manager Antonio Conte, plus the likes of Achraf Hakimi and Lautaro Martinez linked with moves away from Inter too, it feels like the heart of this Inter team could be ripped out.

Maybe that’s why Chelsea are also keen to move for Lukaku, as Marina Granovskaia is a master in the transfer market and puts all of the deals in place for Tuchel.

He has been immense since he joined Inter from Manchester United in the summer of 2019. He’s scored 64 goals in 95 appearances, including 47 in 72 in Serie A, as Inter finished second in 2019-20 and won the title this season, their first in 11 years.

Would Lukaku want Chelsea return?

Given the fact he’s played so well at Inter, and revealed his admiration for the club, it is a little tough to see Lukaku wanting to move on now.

But if Inter accepted a bid from Chelsea, would the Belgian star be focused on unfinished business with the Blues?

He joined them from Anderlecht as a teenager then spent time on loan at West Brom and Everton, joining the latter permanently before moving to Manchester United.

Does Lukaku need to prove himself in the Premier League? Nope.

When a team plays to his strengths and he is the focal point of an attack under a manager who believes in him, the results are obvious. He didn’t have that at Chelsea, then Manchester United, under Jose Mourinho.

This time around at Chelsea he would provide Tuchel with a clear goalscorer, as Chelsea created so many chances this season but just couldn’t put enough of them away as Werner was dangerous but lost his finishing touch, while Havertz only scored his first Champions League goal in the final.

It is now all about adding quality rather than quantity for Chelsea, and Tuchel knows that Lukaku will add the former to his young squad.

