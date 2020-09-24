Transfer news: Reyna to Liverpool; Jorginho to Arsenal

In the latest transfer news Gio Reyna to Liverpool and Jorginho to Arsenal is hitting the headlines.

Here’s a look at the latest transfer news from around the Premier League.

Reyna to Liverpool makes sense, but perhaps in a few years…

Gio Reyna to Liverpool reports will have USMNT fans everywhere spitting out their drinks as they read this.

The Borussia Dortmund playmaker, 17, has only been a first team player for the Bundesliga giants for a matter of months but he’s already made a huge impression and scored his first Bundesliga goal last weekend. When he turns 18 in November there is already a contract in place at Dortmund which will see him sign until 2023.

Reyna is the real deal and a report from German outlet Bild states that Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp is keeping a close eye on the American midfielder and will plan a move for next summer.

Is this a good idea for Reyna? He is pretty much guaranteed regular minutes at Dortmund for at least the next few seasons and as we’ve seen with Christian Pulisic and now both Jadon Sancho and Erling Haaland, developing at Dortmund for a few seasons is a very, very smart move.

With current central midfielders Georginio Wijnaldum, Jordan Henderson and James Milner all edging towards the end of their careers, plus new signing Thiago Alcantara not a spring chicken at the age of 29, Liverpool will need to look to rejuvenate their midfield options soon.

Reyna would be a perfect fit for a more advanced central position in Klopp’s system and is flexible enough to play on the wing. We know that Liverpool and Klopp wanted to sign Pulisic from Dortmund but he instead went to Chelsea. It’s unlikely Klopp will want to miss out on the next USMNT star created at Dortmund as many believe Reyna could surpass the levels Pulisic has reached. Reyna to Liverpool next summer, with a loan move back to Dortmund for one more season, makes perfect sense. Right, USMNT fans?

Chelsea midfielder Jorginho to finally work with Mikel Arteta?

Our partners at Sky Sports in the UK are reporting that Jorginho to Arsenal could happen, as the Gunners want to open talks with Chelsea over the Italian midfielder.

Jorginho, 28, was extremely close to joining Manchester City in 2018 but instead joined Chelsea, much to the annoyance of Man City boss Pep Guardiola who had Mikel Arteta as his assistant. Fast-forward a few years and Jorginho has been a regular for Chelsea but Frank Lampard’s first-choice central midfield trio looks likely to be N’Golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic and Kai Havertz.

Does Jorginho want to be a bit-part player at Chelsea? If he moved to Arsenal would he be a starter ahead of Dani Ceballos or Granit Xhaka in central midfield? That duo have formed a very solid partnership in Arteta’s favored 3-4-3 system and Jorginho is extremely similar to Ceballos as a player. Arsenal have been linked with Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey consistently and he’s a much more defensive-minded player than Jorginho, while they have also been linked with Lyon star Houssem Aouar.

In many ways it seems like this would be a sideways move for Jorginho but if Arteta wants him to be a regular and is maybe thinking about moving on Granit Xhaka, who wanted to move on last season, then perhaps this could work out.

Per the report, Lucas Torreira to Atletico Madrid on loan is edging closer and with a move for Partey not really progressing, maybe this is Arsenal’s way of showing Atleti they have irons in the fire? Jorginho would do well at Arsenal, but can we really see Chelsea selling a more than solid midfielder to strengthen their rivals?

